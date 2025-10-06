Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt with AIR 23, but went viral for THIS reason, it is...

She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in her hometown, Narsinghpur. She then pursued law and completed her LLB studies at the India Law Society Law College, Pune. After completing her education, Tapasya decided to take on the challenging UPSC exam. Read here to know why she went viral.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story is of IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked the UPSC CSE without any coaching, relying solely on self-study. However, she went viral for different reason. Read below to find out.

IAS Tapasya Parihar's early life and education



IAS Tapasya hails from Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya in her hometown, Narsinghpur. She then pursued law and completed her LLB studies at the India Law Society Law College, Pune. After completing her education, Tapasya decided to take on the challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

IAS Tapasya Parihar's UPSC journey

Tapasya's journey to cracking the UPSC exam was not an easy one. She faced failure in her first attempt, despite taking coaching. However, she didn't let this setback discourage her. Instead, she learned from her mistakes and prepared systematically for her second attempt. This time, she chose to forego coaching and relied on self-study. Her hard work paid off when she qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2017, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 23.

IAS Tapasya Parihar's current posting

Currently, IAS Tapasya Parihar is posted in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Why IAS Tapasya Parihar went viral?

IAS Tapasyawent viral during her wedding when she tied the knot with Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Garvit Gangwar. The couple's wedding in December 2021 gained attention for a special reason - Tapasya's refusal to participate in the traditional "Kanyadaan" ceremony. Kanyadaan is a custom in Hindu weddings where the father gives away the bride to the groom, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility.

During the ceremony, Tapasya spoke to her father, saying "I am not an object to be given," and decided not to be a part of this custom. However, her decision has sparked a social media debate, with some praising her for breaking tradition and others feeling offended, claiming it disrespects Hindu rituals.

IAS Tapasya Parihar's family background

Tapasya's family background is rooted in simplicity and hard work. Her father, Vishwas Parihar, is a farmer, and her grandmother held the position of president of the Narsinghpur District Panchayat.