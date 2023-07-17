Headlines

Mona Singh says relatives told parents 'aapki beti family ka naam badnaam kar degi' when she entered showbiz | Exclusive

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Pranitha Subhash touches husband's feet on Bheemana Amavasya

Weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat and other states for next 4 days; check IMD forecast

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for 2nd time in row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Pranitha Subhash touches husband's feet on Bheemana Amavasya

BTS' Jungkook creates history, Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with Honey Singh, Jason Aldean leaves concert mid-way & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 17

10 funny nicknames of Bollywood celebrities 

AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Viking warrior

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Big blow to Khalistanis in Australia after PM Modi’s visit, ‘Sikhs For Justice’ event cancelled

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted walking and holding hands in Paris | BTS Army | BTS

DNA: How rare is the Green Diamond?

SC rejects plea against comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly 'humiliating' lawyers and judicial system

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

UPSC success stories: IAS Swati Meena Naik secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt in 2007.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC success stories: UPSC civil services exam is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in India. Around 8-9 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year, but only nearly 800 candidates make it to the final list. However, there are some ex-UPSC aspirants who cracked the UPSC CSE exam in the first attempt, and that too in their first attempt. One such officer is IAS Swati Meena Naik, who is known as a fearless officer. 

Who is IAS Swati Meena Naik? 

She is a 2008 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. IAS Swati hails from Rajasthan's Sikar. She cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2007 at the age of 22. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt. She was the youngest IAS officer of her batch. 

The IAS officer was recently appointed as the Director of Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation by the Central Government. Earlier, she was serving as Secretary in the Women & Child Development Department, Govt of Madhya Pradesh. IAS Swati is known for her strict work style.

Her father is a RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer and her mother Dr Saroj Meena used to run a petrol pump. She completed her education in Ajmer. She graduated from Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer. Her younger sister is an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer of the 2011 batch.

In an interview with Bansal News, IAS Swati said her mother wanted Swati to become a doctor. But when she was in class 8th, one of her aunts became an officer. She then decided to appear for the exam. Her father supported IAS Swati in her UPSC journey. She is now a well-known IAS officer in the country.

READ | IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani’s son, loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars, he works as…

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

Meet West Bengal’s richest man, built Rs 87,000 crore company, owns luxurious mansion, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Unlikely animal friendship: Polar bear and dog's heartwarming encounter melts hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE