Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

UPSC success stories: IAS Swati Meena Naik secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt in 2007.

UPSC success stories: UPSC civil services exam is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in India. Around 8-9 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year, but only nearly 800 candidates make it to the final list. However, there are some ex-UPSC aspirants who cracked the UPSC CSE exam in the first attempt, and that too in their first attempt. One such officer is IAS Swati Meena Naik, who is known as a fearless officer.

Who is IAS Swati Meena Naik?

She is a 2008 batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. IAS Swati hails from Rajasthan's Sikar. She cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2007 at the age of 22. She secured All India Rank (AIR) 260 in her first attempt. She was the youngest IAS officer of her batch.

The IAS officer was recently appointed as the Director of Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation by the Central Government. Earlier, she was serving as Secretary in the Women & Child Development Department, Govt of Madhya Pradesh. IAS Swati is known for her strict work style.

Her father is a RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) officer and her mother Dr Saroj Meena used to run a petrol pump. She completed her education in Ajmer. She graduated from Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer. Her younger sister is an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer of the 2011 batch.

In an interview with Bansal News, IAS Swati said her mother wanted Swati to become a doctor. But when she was in class 8th, one of her aunts became an officer. She then decided to appear for the exam. Her father supported IAS Swati in her UPSC journey. She is now a well-known IAS officer in the country.

