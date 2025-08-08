Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik, who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 22, in her very first attempt.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Swati Meena Naik, who cracked UPSC exam at the age of 22, in her very first attempt. She comes from officer family, her father is RAS officer and sister is IFS.

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik

Swati Meena Naik, hails from Sikar, Rajasthan. She completed her schooling from hometown. She pursued graduation from Sophia Girls’ College, Ajmer.  Her father is a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer and her mother, Dr. Saroj Meena, managed a petrol pump. Her younger sister is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2011 batch.

IAS Swati Meena Naik UPSC Journey

IAS Swati Meena Naik cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2007 at the young age of 22, secured All India Rank (AIR) of 260 in her very first attempt. She became the youngest officer in her  batch. She is 2008 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She has stated that she wanted to become a doctor, but changer her career plans later and decided to become an IAS. Currently, Swati is the Director of Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation by the Central Government. Earlier she served as Secretary in the Women & Child Development Department, Govt of Madhya Pradesh.

