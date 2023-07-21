Meet IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, her rank was...

Swadha has been recently honored with the 'Bhoomi Samman-2023' by the President.

Today, we will tell you about one such officer who succeeds in clearing the UPSC.

Odisha cadre IAS Swadha Dev Singh hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Swadha has been recently honored with the 'Bhoomi Samman-2023' by President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Bhoomi Samman has been awarded for the best performance in the digitization of land records under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program of the Ministry. Its objective is to eliminate land management and land-related disputes.

After her early education in Banaras, Swadha Dev Singh completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College and Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. In the year-2014, in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC Civil Services Exam), Swadha secured 66th rank in All India in the first attempt.

Swadha is currently the collector of Raigarh district of Orissa, her husband is also an IAS officer. She married Puri collector IAS Samarth Verma this year. This was her second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Chanchal Rana, a collector of Bolangir, but later the two separated.