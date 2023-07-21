Meet IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, her rank was...

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

10 must watch films of Naseeruddin Shah 

Benefits of putting feet in hot water

7 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, her rank was...

Swadha has been recently honored with the 'Bhoomi Samman-2023' by the President.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Clearing UPSC is one of the toughest tasks a person has to undertake. It not takes a lot of hard work but also requires a passion to succeed. Today, we will tell you about one such officer who succeeds in clearing the UPSC with just two months of preparation. 

Odisha cadre IAS Swadha Dev Singh hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Swadha has been recently honored with the 'Bhoomi Samman-2023' by President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Bhoomi Samman has been awarded for the best performance in the digitization of land records under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program of the Ministry. Its objective is to eliminate land management and land-related disputes.

After her early education in Banaras, Swadha Dev Singh completed her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College and Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. In the year-2014, in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC Civil Services Exam), Swadha secured 66th rank in All India in the first attempt.

Swadha is currently the collector of Raigarh district of Orissa, her husband is also an IAS officer. She married Puri collector IAS Samarth Verma this year. This was her second marriage. Earlier, she was married to Chanchal Rana, a collector of Bolangir, but later the two separated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE