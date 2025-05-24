Srishti Mishra secured the 95th rank in the UPSC CSE, making her family proud. Her success is a shining example of how consistent effort and determination can help overcome obstacles and achieve goals.

UPSC is tough nut to crcack, every year thousands of students try their best to achieve their dreams, however, only few are able to fulfill their dreams. Today, in this article we will tell you about one such IPS officer who went abroad for studies, then returned to India and cracked UPSC in her second attempt. IPS Sristhi Misra, a proud 2023-batch IPS officer, who secured an impressive rank of 95, is now allocated at the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Who is IPS Sristhi Misra?

Born into a distinguished family, her father, Adarsh Mishra, serves as an Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Her mother is housewife Srishti graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and prepared for the UPSC exams while staying with her aunt in Faridabad. Srishti's family played a significant role in her journey, encouraging her to pursue her dreams of becoming an IPS officer.

IPS Srishti Misra's struggle

Srishti faced a setback in her first attempt, failing to clear the preliminary exam. However, she didn't let disappointment get the better of her. Instead, she analysed her mistakes, worked on her weaknesses, and intensified her preparation. With renewed focus and dedication, she devoted 8-10 hours daily to studying.

In her second attempt, Srishti's hard work paid off. She secured the 95th rank in the UPSC CSE, making her family proud. Her success is a shining example of how consistent effort and determination can help overcome obstacles and achieve goals.

Srishti Mishra's journey serves as an inspiration for UPSC aspirants. Her story showcases that with hard work, dedication, and the right mindset, one can overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. As a role model, Srishti's success will motivate many young aspirants to pursue their dreams