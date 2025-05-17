She started preparing for UPSC while working at RBI. She worked during day, and studied at night.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is generally regarded as one of India's most competitive exams. To succeed, candidates invest countless hours in rigorous preparation. Every year, lakhs of aspirants attempt the UPSC exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to clear this highly competitive examination. UPSC exams have three stages: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today, we will discuss the motivating story of Delhi Girl Srishti Dabas, who became the topper in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

Srishti Dabas completed her schooling and graduation from Delhi. Later, she worked for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and then she joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mumbai.

By borrowing books from the RBI library and learning through her lunch breaks, she managed to make time for studying. She continued to be committed to clear the UPSC exam, even with her busy work schedule. She learned at night and worked in the morning. With self-study, she gained All India Rank(AIR) 6 and gained 862 marks in the written test and 186 marks in personality test. Overall, she gained 1048 marks in her first attempt.

Along with the preparation material, she advised the candidates to extend their preparation by reading four daily newspapers for several months before the interview and referring to different literature.

In addition to academic achievements, Srishti is an excellent Kathak dancer. On social media platforms, she is known for her simplicity. Srishti Dabas is a true definition of 'Beauty with Brains'.