Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who could not afford to go for interview, became Kerala’s first tribal woman IAS | Photo: Instagram

Hopeful aspirants from all over India are preparing, ahead of the UPSC Prelims test 2023 that is scheduled to take place in the next few months. Millions of aspirants are encouraged and inspired by the success tales of UPSC top achievers. It's interesting to learn about the career of IAS officer Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kerala to pass the UPSC.

IAS Sreedhanya was adamant about achieving her goals, despite her family's financial difficulties. Sreedhanya became the first tribal woman to pass the UPSC civil service exam and become an IAS officer with her perseverance and hard work.

Who is IAS Sreedhanya Suresh?

Shreedhanya is a member of the Kurichiya tribe. Her parents work long hours in the neighbourhood bow and arrow shop for daily pay. Shreedhanya's upbringing was affected by a lack of access to a number of necessities, yet this did not prevent her from finishing her early schooling in Wayanad.

She then completed her higher degree in zoology at Kozhikoda's St. Joseph's College (Calicut). She also obtained her PG from Calicut University in Applied Zoology. Shreedhanya Suresh cracked the CSE 2018 with AIR 410 on her third try largely owing to her unwavering devotion and her family' support.

She worked as a clerk at the state government's Scheduled Tribes Development Department. She also served as a warden in a dormitory for Adivasi students.

Had no money to go and attend IAS interview in New Delhi

Even after Shreedhanya passed her Mains, the challenges persisted. Although she lacked the funds to travel to Delhi for her interview, her friends showed up on her side. To help her go closer to her goal of becoming an IAS official, they collectively contributed Rs 40,000 for her.

She not only aced the interview, but she also became Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer, delighting her parents much more. She was excited to assume major role when she took command in front of Kozhikode District Collector Sreeram Sambasiva.

