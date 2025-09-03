Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...

She continued to showcase her academic prowess at Delhi Technological University (DTU), obtaining a B.Tech in Computer Science with an impressive CGPA of 8.15 out of 10. Read here to know more about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Sonali Dev, who cracked the UPSC exam in her second attempt, while balancing a full-time job.

Who is IAS Sonali Dev?

IAS Sonali Dev is a native of Delhi. She was born and raised in the city, where she also completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School. During her school days, she consistently achieved outstanding results, scoring 91.8% in her Class 10 exams and 91.2% in Class 12. She continued to showcase her academic prowess at Delhi Technological University (DTU), obtaining a B.Tech in Computer Science with an impressive CGPA of 8.15 out of 10. Following her graduation, Sonali joined PayU as a software developer, where she showcased her technical proficiency and professional abilities.

 IAS Sonali Dev's turning point

Sonali's career trajectory took a significant turn when she opted to pursue an MBA at IIM Calcutta after successfully clearing the CAT exam. Post-MBA, she worked as an analyst but soon realised her true calling lay in serving the nation.

IAS Sonali Dev took 2.5-year career break to prepare for UPSC exams 

Driven by this aspiration, she redirected her focus to civil services, taking a 2.5-year career break to fully dedicate herself to preparing for the UPSC exam, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to achieving her goal. 

Dev prepared for the UPSC exam after taking career break by focusing on a disciplined study schedule, clearing her fundamental concepts, and refining her note-making strategy. Her preparation also involved balancing her studies with relaxation, learning from her first unsuccessful attempt, and receiving crucial mentorship.

IAS Sonali Dev's UPSC rank and current posting

Facing numerous challenges, Sonali's consistent hard work and determination led to her success in the UPSC exam in 2021 on her second attempt. She secured impressive All India Rank (AIR) 41. This achievement marked the start of her civil service career, with her initial posting as an Assistant Collector in Rewa. She later served as an Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is currently serving as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bichhiya Tehsil in Madhya Pradesh.

