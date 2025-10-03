Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...

She worked diligently during the day and devoted her evenings and nights to studying. To minimise distractions, she kept herself away from social media and online groups, and at one point, she even stopped using her smartphone. Read here to know more about her UPSC journey.

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. Toady, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Shweta Bharti who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift.

Who is IAS ​Shweta Bharti?

Born in a small town in Nalanda district, Bihar, Shweta Bharti's early life was marked by academic brilliance. She completed her schooling from Ishan International Public School in Patna and later pursued a degree in Electrical and Telecommunication Engineering from Bhagalpur Engineering College. Her academic achievements paved the way for her selection in Wipro, one of India's premier IT companies.

Balancing job and UPSC preparation

Shweta's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not easy. While working at Wipro, she had a desire to join the civil services, but her family responsibilities made it impossible for her to quit her job. Undeterred, she decided to balance her job and UPSC preparation. She worked diligently during the day and devoted her evenings and nights to studying. To minimise distractions, she kept herself away from social media and online groups, and at one point, she even stopped using her smartphone.

IAS Shweta Bharti's UPSC journey

Shweta's success can be attributed to her exceptional time management skills. Despite having a demanding job, she managed to dedicate sufficient time to her studies. Her strategy was to focus on smart work rather than just putting in long hours. She believes that with the right approach and dedication, one can achieve their goals despite the challenges.

Before achieving success in the UPSC, Shweta had already cleared the BPSC examination, securing 65th rank and a posting as District Programme Officer (DPO) in the Education Department, West Champaran district. This achievement boosted her confidence, but she remained focused on her ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Overcoming Challenges

Shweta's journey was not without its challenges. She faced numerous obstacles, including managing her job and studies, dealing with family responsibilities, and coping with the pressure of the UPSC examination. However, her determination and perseverance helped her overcome these hurdles. She believes that success is not just about working hard, but also about working smart and staying focused on one's goals.

Where IAS Shweta Bharti is currently posted?

Currently, IAS Shweta is serving as an Assistant Collector in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and her story continues to motivate countless individuals to work towards their goals

Inspiration to Many

Shweta Bharti's success story serves as an inspiration to many young aspirants who are preparing for the UPSC examination. Her journey showcases that with hard work, dedication, and the right strategy, one can achieve success despite the challenges.