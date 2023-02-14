Meet IAS Shubham Kumar, an IIT engineer who cleared UPSC CSE with AIR 1 in third attempt

Meet IAS Shubham Kumar | Photo: Instagram screengrab

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) is a dream shared by many. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the IAS exam in hopes to get through and be honoured to serve the country. We hear many stories of aspirants who battle all kinds of hardships to reach the exam centre, write the exam and come out victorious.

One such story is of IAS Shubham Kumar, batch 2020. Hailing from Bihar, Kumar did his schooling at Vidya Vihar Residential School in Bihar. He went on to pursue BTech from the prestigious IIT Bombay. Shubham Kumar appeared for the exam two times. He secured the UPSC CSE AIR 1 in his third attempt.

Subham Kumar was born to father, Devanad Singh and mother, Punam Devi of Kumhari village. In an interview, Shubham's father said that he always wanted to become an IAS officer and he never gave up on his dreams.

Younger of the two siblings, his elder sister works as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). "My father used to motivate me a lot and helped me in maintaining a positive attitude that helped me in clearing the exam,” said Kumar, adding that his father works as a bank manager in Bihar.