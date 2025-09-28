Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral

Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Shruti Sharma who was UPSC CSE 2021 topper.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Clearing UPSC examinations and becoming IAS is considered extremely prestigious in India. All want to become a topper, however aiming to be a topper and becoming a topper are two different things. It requires day-night consistent efforts with belief on self potential. Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Shruti Sharma who was UPSC CSE 2021 topper, securing AIR 1. That year top 3 rank holders were all women, which represented a Perfect example of real women empowerment.

Early life and education

Shruti Sharma is from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. She excelled in education, as she completed her schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi. Later, she pursued her graduation in History (Honours) from prestigious St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University, and her master’s from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Her UPSC journey

Shruti Sharma made her mind that she wanted to prepare for UPSC exam. She got herself enrolled in Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia. This academy is extremely prestigious and has given many civil servants to the country. Shruti appeared for her first attempt at UPSC examination. However, she suffered a setback as she missed the interview call just by 1 mark. She did not lose hope. Keeping everything aside, she made her efforts and reappeared with full determination. Finally, she topped UPSC CSE 2021 and secured AIR 1. She did not expected at all that she will the topper in India, but her hard work paid off. Along with Shruti, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, became the first-ever all-women Top 3 in the UPSC merit list. Shruti Sharma is currently posted as Joint Magistrate in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. She has previously served as Assistant Secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

Shruti Sharma Marksheet

Shruti Sharma scored extremely well in her UPSC CSE examinations. In the Essay (Paper-1), Shruti has scored 132 marks, in General Studies-1 (Paper-II) she scored 135, Shruti has scored 121 in the General Studies-II (Paper III), in General Studies-III (Paper IV) the UPSC topper scored 139 marks, she scored 112 marks in the General Studies-IV (Paper V), in the Optional-I (History – Paper VI) her marks were 155 and Shruti Sharma scored 138 in the Optional-II (History – Paper VII).