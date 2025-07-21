Twitter
Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, son of station master, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without any coaching, his AIR was...

His father works as a station master in Konkan Railway, and his mother is a homemaker, while his baby brother is currently studying in Manipal.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 21, 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, son of station master, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without any coaching, his AIR was...

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most prestigious exams in India, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. It selects candidates for top government positions like IAS, IPS, IFS, and more. The exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview, and tests a candidate's knowledge, personality, and decision-making skills. Today, in this article we will tell you about one such inspiring story of an IAS offer who could not clear UPSC exam in his first two attempts. 

Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt

Shreyans Gomes, a 26-year-old from Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada, Karnataka, is a shining example of hard work and perseverance. He cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt without joining any traditional coaching, despite having an engineering background. Shreyans completed his schooling in Murudeshwar and went on to pursue pre-university studies at Alva's College. He later earned his engineering degree from RV College of Engineering.

Family played an imporatant role in IAS Shreyans Gomes' success

Family plays a huge role in anyone's success, and Shreyans comes from a modest family. His father works as a station master in Konkan Railway, and his mother is a homemaker, while his baby brother is currently studying in Manipal. Despite limited resources, the family has always prioritized education and encouraged Shreyans to pursue his dreams.

IAS Shreyans Gomes did not went to coaching

Shreyans didn't take any physical coaching and fully relied on digital learning and e-resources, making the best use of the internet. He is an example that success can be achieved with the right strategy and determination, regardless of the resources available.

What was IAS Shreyans Gomes' UPSC rank?

Shreyans' journey to success was not easy. He was able to clear the preliminary exam in his first attempt but failed the mains. In his second attempt, he couldn't clear the prelims. However, he didn't give up. He worked even harder with better strategies for his third attempt. All his hard work paid off when he cleared all three rounds – prelims, mains, and interview – in his third attempt and cleared one of the toughest exams in India, UPSC, with the 372nd Rank.

Shreyans achieved his dream without any coaching, only his smartness and will to work hard despite failure. He is an inspiration for millions of UPSC aspirants who think they don't have enough resources. Shreyans' story teaches them that anything can be achieved with hard work, determination, and patience, regardless of background.

