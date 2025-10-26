Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'Not be hard to': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad

Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'

Donald Trump to sign Thailand-Cambodia 'great peace deal' in Malaysia ahead of ASEAN summit 2025

Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more

Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project

Bihar Election 2025: HM Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says, 'I pray to Chhath Maiya that...'

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: CM Fadnavis assures strict action, says, 'No one will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai,..

Good news for Bengaluru-Mumbai commuters: Indian Railways approves second direct superfast train between these two cities; Check route, stoppage and more

Indian Railways approves second superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai

Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project

Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...

According to her father, Devendra Dubey, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Shakti studied till Class 12 at SMC Ghoorpur and later went on to top the exam from the University of Allahabad.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:02 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. The Civil Services Examination is held annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services. However, only there are only few students who clear the exam. Today, in this article we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Shakti Dubey who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt.

Who is IAS Shakti Dubey?

Shakti Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has made the entire nation proud by securing the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Her remarkable journey, marked by perseverance and determination, has become an inspiration for hundreds of aspirants who appear for the prestigious exam every year.

IAS Shakti Dubey's early life and education

Shakti Dubey's educational background is rooted in science. She completed her graduation in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, where she excelled and topped her batch. Subsequently, she pursued her Master's degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), further solidifying her academic credentials.

According to her father, Devendra Dubey, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Shakti studied till Class 12 at SMC Ghoorpur and later went on to top the exam from the University of Allahabad.

IAS Shakti Dubey's UPSC Journey

Shakti's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not an easy one. She began preparing for the UPSC CSE in 2018 and faced numerous challenges along the way.

In an inspiring post on her Instagram profile, Shakti mentioned that she had gone through sleepless nights, but she is grateful for the journey and the lessons she learned on the way. Her hard work and determination paid off in her fifth attempt, when she secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2024.

A glimpse into Shakti's marksheet

Shakti shared her marksheet on social media, giving a glimpse into her performance in the exam. According to reports, she scored 100.35 marks in Paper I and 75.83 marks in Paper II. Her total score in the exam was 1043 marks, which includes 843 marks in the mains written examination and 200 marks in the interview round.

IAS Shakti Dubey's credits her success to her family

Shakti's family, particularly her father, Devendra Dubey, played a significant role in her success. Her father, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, encouraged her to pursue her dreams. In an interview, he mentioned that Shakti initially went to Delhi for coaching but had to continue from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, Shakti's determination and hard work did not waver, and she eventually emerged as the topper in the UPSC CSE 2024.

IAS Shakti Dubey enjoys social media following

Shakti's success in the UPSC CSE 2024 has made her a celebrity among aspirants and fans. She now has over 131 thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares updates about her life and journey. Her story is an inspiration to many, and her humility and gratitude towards her family and supporters are truly commendable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape
Vande Bharat in sleek black colour arriving soon? Video goes viral on X platform; Watch video
Vande Bharat in sleek black colour arriving soon? Video goes viral on X platform
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes
Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025, Check changes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE