Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...

The UPSC exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India, with millions of young aspirants dreaming of clearing it every year, but only a few achieve success. The Civil Services Examination is held annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services. However, only there are only few students who clear the exam. Today, in this article we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Shakti Dubey who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt.

Who is IAS Shakti Dubey?

Shakti Dubey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has made the entire nation proud by securing the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Her remarkable journey, marked by perseverance and determination, has become an inspiration for hundreds of aspirants who appear for the prestigious exam every year.

IAS Shakti Dubey's early life and education

Shakti Dubey's educational background is rooted in science. She completed her graduation in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, where she excelled and topped her batch. Subsequently, she pursued her Master's degree in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), further solidifying her academic credentials.

According to her father, Devendra Dubey, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, Shakti studied till Class 12 at SMC Ghoorpur and later went on to top the exam from the University of Allahabad.

IAS Shakti Dubey's UPSC Journey

Shakti's journey to becoming an IAS officer was not an easy one. She began preparing for the UPSC CSE in 2018 and faced numerous challenges along the way.

In an inspiring post on her Instagram profile, Shakti mentioned that she had gone through sleepless nights, but she is grateful for the journey and the lessons she learned on the way. Her hard work and determination paid off in her fifth attempt, when she secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2024.

A glimpse into Shakti's marksheet

Shakti shared her marksheet on social media, giving a glimpse into her performance in the exam. According to reports, she scored 100.35 marks in Paper I and 75.83 marks in Paper II. Her total score in the exam was 1043 marks, which includes 843 marks in the mains written examination and 200 marks in the interview round.

IAS Shakti Dubey's credits her success to her family

Shakti's family, particularly her father, Devendra Dubey, played a significant role in her success. Her father, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, encouraged her to pursue her dreams. In an interview, he mentioned that Shakti initially went to Delhi for coaching but had to continue from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges, Shakti's determination and hard work did not waver, and she eventually emerged as the topper in the UPSC CSE 2024.

IAS Shakti Dubey enjoys social media following

Shakti's success in the UPSC CSE 2024 has made her a celebrity among aspirants and fans. She now has over 131 thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares updates about her life and journey. Her story is an inspiration to many, and her humility and gratitude towards her family and supporters are truly commendable.