Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma, who suffered hearing loss at 16. She started preparing for UPSC exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. She only had four months for preparing for UPSC, she used to study for six hours daily. Who is her husband?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Saumya Sharma, a law students suffering from hearing loss, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt.

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma

IAS Saumya Sharma hails from Delhi. Her parents are medical professionals. She completed her schooling from her hometown, but a tragic incient happened with her. At the age of 16, she started losing her hearing power. At times, when these challenges starts hinders the personal and professional growth, Saumya did not lose hope. She pursued law degree from National Law University, Delhi. She also approached Delhi High Court, for seeking reservation for hearing-impaired students.

IAS Saumya Sharma UPSC Journey

After graduating, Saumya Sharma started preparing for UPSC exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. She only had four months for preparing for UPSC, she used to study for six hours daily. She appeared for the UPSC exam, and cleared prelim in first attempt. However, she suffered from a high fever during UPSC Mains, and cleared it too. Finally, she cleared all rounds, and that too without any reservations. She did not chose the reservation category, but opted for General category.

She secured AIR 9 in the UPSC exam, at the age of 23 in first attempt. She is now an IAS offier and was allotted Maharashtra Cadre. Currently, she serves as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She also holds the position of CEO at Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL). Saumya Sharma is married to IPS officer Archit Chandak, who is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur.