Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit India amid Donald Trump's tariff war

Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes this big step, doubles allowance for..., know details

Ahaan Panday BREAKS SILENCE on Saiyaara crossing Rs 500 crores, dedicates its success to..., makes big statement: 'I promise to...'

Did Donald Trump impose additional tariffs for not giving credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee dons cop uniform to catch Jim Sarbh in swimsuit killer case-inspired Netflix film, is set to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

Indian Railways To Launch Country's 1st High-Speed Bullet Train - Details Inside

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was Rs 90 lakh, it earned over Rs 17 crores, inspired Rajinikanth to..., movie was..

This film, rejected by 5 actors, made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, budget was..

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs to 50%, calls it 'foreign policy disaster'

Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over Trump administration doubling tariffs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma, who suffered hearing loss at 16. She started preparing for UPSC exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. She only had four months for preparing for UPSC, she used to study for six hours daily. Who is her husband?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...

TRENDING NOW

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Saumya Sharma, a law students suffering from hearing loss, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt.

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma

IAS Saumya Sharma hails from Delhi. Her parents are medical professionals. She completed her schooling from her hometown, but a tragic incient happened with her. At the age of 16, she started losing her hearing power. At times, when these challenges starts hinders the personal and professional growth, Saumya did not lose hope. She pursued law degree from National Law University, Delhi. She also approached Delhi High Court, for seeking reservation for hearing-impaired students. 

IAS Saumya Sharma UPSC Journey

After graduating, Saumya Sharma started preparing for UPSC exam, one of the toughest examinations in India. She only had four months for preparing for UPSC, she used to study for six hours daily. She appeared for the UPSC exam, and cleared prelim in first attempt. However, she suffered from a high fever during UPSC Mains, and cleared it too. Finally, she cleared all rounds, and that too without any reservations. She did not chose the reservation category, but opted for General category.

She secured AIR 9 in the UPSC exam, at the age of 23 in first attempt. She is now an IAS offier and was allotted Maharashtra Cadre. Currently, she serves as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She also holds the position of CEO at Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL). Saumya Sharma is married to IPS officer Archit Chandak, who is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Nagpur. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured
US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five soldiers injured
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film, director says 'main claim nahi karta, kyunki us director ki...'
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal accused of 'copying' THIS 1999 Akshay Kumar film
Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna jumped at opportunity to..., worked for...
Amitabh Bachchan, Kishore Kumar had fallout over his last film, Rajesh Khanna..
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE