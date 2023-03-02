Meet IAS Saumya Sharma, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, prepared herself in only 4 months, no coaching

Meet IAS Saumya Sharma | Photo: Instagram

To crack the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam, aspirants dedicate years of preparation and study rigorously. For some it takes more than a year to prepare for the UPSC IAS exam, some even pass the exam on their first attempt.

Today, we bring to you the inspiring story of IAS Saumya Sharma who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam on her first attempt in 2018 and secure an All India Rank 9. Saumya is a resident of Delhi and a lawyer by training, she cracked the toughest exam with just four months of preparation.

A true inspiration IAS Saumya Sharma lost her hearing abilities at the age of 16 but did not give up on her dream. After schooling, IAS Sharma, got into the National Law School to pursue law and decided to appear for the UPSC exam in 2017. Saumya worked very hard and succeeded in the exam without any coaching on her first attempt.

Despite multiple difficulties and roadblocks, IAS Saumya Sharma is living proof that with hard work, dedication, and determination one could be achieved. Soumya is currently posted in Maharashtra Cadre as the CEO of Nagpur Zilla Parishad. She is quite active on social media with over 249K followers on Instagram.