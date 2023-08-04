Headlines

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

Read this article to know the inspiring story of IAS Saumya Pandey who cracked UPSC in one attempt with an AIR 4.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Aspirants take two to three years to crack the UPSC CS exam, some even take all of the six attempts to crack the toughest exam in the world. UPSC exam is conducted in three stages starting with the objective-based preliminary exam followed by a subjective Mains paper and then the Personal interview. 

Clearing all three rounds is extremely challenging and demands extreme preparedness and understanding of the vast syllabus. Hence, most aspirants take more than one attempt to clear the recruitment exam. 

IAS Saumya Pandey, a batch 2017 Uttar Pradesh cadre cracked the exam in 2016 on her first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 4. 

Born on January 12, 1994, Saumya Pandey hails from Prayagraj. She did her schooling from Prayagraj. Along with academic excellence, Saumya was an able sportsperson and bagged several medals in swimming and basketball during her school days. 

She secured 98 per cent in class 10 and was the district topper and in Class 12 she secured 97.8 per cent. After school, she went on to study engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. Even there, she was a university topper and bagged a gold medal in 2015.

Read: Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116 

After college, she appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2016. When the result was declared, she and her mother started searching for her name at the bottom but ultimately realised that she was one of the top five rank holders of the UPSC IAS exam that year. 

Saumya Pandey was hugely appreciated on social media a few months ago when images of her talking to an elderly disabled man went viral. 

