Meet IAS Samayak Jain, JNU graduate who lost vision at age of 20, cracked UPSC with AIR 7

Samyak Jain, a member of the PwD category who is visually challenged, scored an AIR 7 in the UPSC test.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

One of the most prominent and difficult tests in the nation is the UPSC Civil Services Exam. This test is held annually by the Union Public Service Commission to choose qualified individuals for several prestigious positions. Every year, thousands of people take this test.

Fewer than a thousand applicants, nonetheless, have the opportunity to succeed in the three rounds of the selection process: the Preliminary, Main, and Interview. Samyak Jain, a member of the PwD category who is visually challenged, scored an AIR 7 in the UPSC test.

Who is Samayak Jain?

Samyak, a native of Delhi, passed the civil services examination on his second try. His mother served as his exam writer. "I am delighted with the outcome. I had no idea I'd get such a high ranking. After the outcome was announced in May, he added, "I'm really grateful to my parents, especially my mother who was there with me all during this trip.

READ | Autism at age 3, two engineering degrees at 11: Meet Adhara Perez Sanchez whose IQ is higher than Albert Einstein

IAS Samyak Jain finished high school and earned his BA degree in English in Delhi. His next stop was the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), where he pursued a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism. At Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Samyak later completed his Master's degree in International Relations. At UPSC, he chose to study political science and international relations.

Samyak's parents are both employed with Air India, which is an interesting fact. Since his father is stationed in Paris, he resides with his mother. Samyak considers himself fortunate to have parents and friends who are so encouraging. Samyak's eyesight began to deteriorate at the age of 20, and he eventually lost the ability to see everything. Despite this, he persisted in his zeal and continued his education at IIMC in Delhi.

Samyak said that many individuals in his JNU neighbourhood were studying for the civil services test at the time.  After that, he understood the purpose of the exam and began studying for it. He needed a writer's assistance because he is vision-challenged in order to write for the test.

His mother wrote the test paper for the preliminary exam, while one of his buddies wrote the paper for the final exam. Many people will undoubtedly find encouragement in Samyak's narrative of wanting to advance and follow his passion while being in a visually tough situation.

READ | Meet IAS Anil Basak, IITian son of cloth seller, cracked UPSC with AIR 45; know his inspiring story

 

