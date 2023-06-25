Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS Saksham Goel, who cracked UPSC at 21 in 1st attempt, his AIR is...

IAS officer Saksham Goel cracked UPSC CSE on the first attempt without coaching at 21 years of age. Know his story here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

Meet IAS Saksham Goel, who cracked UPSC at 21 in 1st attempt, his AIR is...
IAS Saksham Goel | Photo: Instagram

IAS officer Saksham Goel cracked the toughest recruitment exam in the entire world on the first attempt that too without coaching. The UPSC Civil Services exam generally takes multiple attempts to get through even by the sharpest minds. Lakhs of aspirants spend years of dedicated hard work and rigorous self-studies coupled with the guidance of teachers.

Saksham Goel on the other hand cracked the exam on his first attempt. Born and brought up in Agra, Goel passed class 1oth and moved to Delhi in 2015 and passed the 12th standard from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. 

After schooling, he went to St Stephen's College, Delhi to complete his graduation in economics and political science. He started his preparation while in college and would dedicate six to seven hours to his studies. He joined online classes but focused on self-studies. 

Read: Meet Yadav Suryabhan, ex-IRS who also cracked IFoS, now set to become IAS in 5th attempt, secured AIR 27 in UPSC

Goel told the media that he was not at all nervous during his 30-minute interview round. The interviewers asked him as many as 35 questions. Saksham cracked the UPSC exam in 2021 with AIR 27. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.