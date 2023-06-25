Meet IAS Saksham Goel, who cracked UPSC at 21 in 1st attempt, his AIR is...

IAS Saksham Goel | Photo: Instagram

IAS officer Saksham Goel cracked the toughest recruitment exam in the entire world on the first attempt that too without coaching. The UPSC Civil Services exam generally takes multiple attempts to get through even by the sharpest minds. Lakhs of aspirants spend years of dedicated hard work and rigorous self-studies coupled with the guidance of teachers.

Saksham Goel on the other hand cracked the exam on his first attempt. Born and brought up in Agra, Goel passed class 1oth and moved to Delhi in 2015 and passed the 12th standard from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj.

After schooling, he went to St Stephen's College, Delhi to complete his graduation in economics and political science. He started his preparation while in college and would dedicate six to seven hours to his studies. He joined online classes but focused on self-studies.

Goel told the media that he was not at all nervous during his 30-minute interview round. The interviewers asked him as many as 35 questions. Saksham cracked the UPSC exam in 2021 with AIR 27.