Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Rupal Rana, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts but later cracked in 3rd attempt. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Rupal Rana?

Rupal Rana's story is one of the most inspiring tales of perseverance and determination in the history of UPSC examinations. Hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Rupal's journey to become an IAS officer was not easy. She faced numerous challenges, including the demise of her mother during her preparation for the UPSC CSE exam.

Early Life and education

Rupal Rana was born and brought up in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. She completed her 10th from JP Public School, Baghpat, with 10 CGPA. She then pursued her 11th and 12th from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Rajasthan. She graduated with a BSc degree from Deshbandhu College, Delhi University, and was a university topper.

Father supported her to achieve her dream

Rupal's father, Jasveer Rana, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police, and he played a significant role in motivating her to pursue her dreams. Her mother, Anju Rana, was her biggest cheerleader, and she wanted Rupal to become an IAS officer and bring glory to their family. Rupal credits her success to her parents, especially her father and her late mother.

IAS Rupal Rana's UPSC journey

Rupal's preparation for the UPSC exam was not without its challenges. She failed the exam twice, but she did not give up. Instead, she worked harder and prepared herself for the third attempt. Unfortunately, her mother fell seriously ill during this time, and Rupal had to balance her preparation with taking care of her mother. Despite this, she gave her best shot in the 2023 UPSC CSE exam and emerged successful, securing the 26th rank.

Rupal Rana is now a part of the 2024 batch of IAS officers, and her story serves as a motivation to thousands of aspirants who dream of cracking the UPSC exam.