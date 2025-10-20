FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category

‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Kali Puja 2025: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Israel to ‘resume’ ceasefire after conducting retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas, Gaza office accuses it of…

Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kun

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

She completed her 10th from JP Public School, Baghpat, with 10 CGPA. She then pursued her 11th and 12th from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Rajasthan. Let's know more about her UPSC journey.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 08:09 AM IST

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt to clear this exam, but only a few succeed in achieving their dream. This is because clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination requires a candidate to have hard work, passion, patience, and confidence. Today, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Rupal Rana, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts but later cracked in 3rd attempt. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Rupal Rana?

Rupal Rana's story is one of the most inspiring tales of perseverance and determination in the history of UPSC examinations. Hailing from Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, Rupal's journey to become an IAS officer was not easy. She faced numerous challenges, including the demise of her mother during her preparation for the UPSC CSE exam.

Early Life and education

Rupal Rana was born and brought up in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. She completed her 10th from JP Public School, Baghpat, with 10 CGPA. She then pursued her 11th and 12th from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Rajasthan. She graduated with a BSc degree from Deshbandhu College, Delhi University, and was a university topper.

Father supported her to achieve her dream

Rupal's father, Jasveer Rana, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police, and he played a significant role in motivating her to pursue her dreams. Her mother, Anju Rana, was her biggest cheerleader, and she wanted Rupal to become an IAS officer and bring glory to their family. Rupal credits her success to her parents, especially her father and her late mother.

IAS Rupal Rana's UPSC journey

Rupal's preparation for the UPSC exam was not without its challenges. She failed the exam twice, but she did not give up. Instead, she worked harder and prepared herself for the third attempt. Unfortunately, her mother fell seriously ill during this time, and Rupal had to balance her preparation with taking care of her mother. Despite this, she gave her best shot in the 2023 UPSC CSE exam and emerged successful, securing the 26th rank.

Rupal Rana is now a part of the 2024 batch of IAS officers, and her story serves as a motivation to thousands of aspirants who dream of cracking the UPSC exam. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs?
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Net
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says...
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Nobel Prize: Why is there no Nobel for mathematics?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE