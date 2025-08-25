Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was…, currently is...

Her father serves as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police. She was a bright student since her school days. However, when she appeared in the UPSC, she failed in her first two attempts. Read here to know how she achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, her AIR was…, currently is...
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE), known as one of India's toughest exams, sees millions of aspirants striving annually to join the nation's prestigious services. Despite the vast number of candidates, only a small fraction achieves success, and their journeys often involve inspiring stories of perseverance.

A prime example is IAS Rupal Rana, a determined young woman from a small village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. Facing the early loss of her mother, she remained undeterred and dedicated herself to rigorous preparation. Her hard work culminated in her success in the 2023 UPSC CSE, where she secured an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) of 26. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Rupal Rana?

Hailing from Barod village in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, Rupal Rana's father, Jasvir Rana, serves as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police. Her early life was marked by a significant personal loss when she lost her mother at a young age, an event that deeply impacted her life's trajectory.

IAS Rupal Rana's educational qualification

From a young age, Rupal showcased exceptional academic abilities. She achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in high school at JP Public School in Baghpat. She then continued her education, completing her 11th and 12th grades at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

Following her schooling, Rupal Rana earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Deshbandhu College, Delhi University, and distinguished herself as the top student in her graduating class.

IAS Rupal Rana's UPSC journey

After completing her degree, Rupal dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC CSE. She faced initial setbacks, failing to clear the challenging exam in her first two attempts. She learned from her two failed experiences and refined her preparation strategy.

Despite these challenges, Rupal remained persistent. Her hard work and dedication paid off in her third attempt, as she successfully cleared the UPSC CSE 2023 with an All-India Rank of 26, achieving her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

During an interview, Rupal credited her success to the unwavering and unconditional support she received from her father and siblings.

Where is IAS Rupal Rana currently posted?

According to media reports, after her success in the UPSC exam, Rupal Rana was assigned to the AGMUT cadre and is currently “On Training”, awaiting her first posting.

Rupal Rana's extraordinary accomplishment serves as an inspiration to numerous candidates preparing for competitive exams. Her journey highlights that perseverance, hard work, and resilience can help overcome even the most formidable challenges.

