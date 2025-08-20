Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman ,who is a daughter of ASI in Delhi Police, and who secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023 in her third attempt. What are her education qualifications?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Rupal Rana, who is a daughter of ASI in Delhi Police, and who secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023 in her third attempt.

Who is Rupal Rana?

Rupal Rana hails from Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. She comes from a humble background from Barood village. She completed her high school from JP Public School in Baghpat. She achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in class 10. She then did her 11th and 12th from Birla Institute of technology and Science, Pilani. She later pursued a Bachelor's degree in Science from Deshbandhu College and was university topper. Rupal Rana's father Jasvir Rana was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police. Rupal lost her mother, Anju Rana, at a very young age. She also has a brother Rishabh Rana and a sister.

Rupal Rana's UPSC Journey

Rupal started her preparation for UPSC after graduation. She opted for for Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) as her optional subject. Rupal's mother Anju Rana played an important role in boosting her morale during difficult times. Anju wanted Rupal to succeed. However, while preparing for the UPSC Mains exam, Rupal's mother fell ill, which created a difficult situation for Rupal. She continued preparing for the Mains exam while taking care of her ailing mother.She appeared for UPSC but failed in her first attempt, followed by another failure in second attempt. However, she did not lose hope and doubled her preparations. Finally, in her third attempt she secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023.