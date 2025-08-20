Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman ,who is a daughter of ASI in Delhi Police, and who secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023 in her third attempt. What are her education qualifications?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 06:15 PM IST

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

TRENDING NOW

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Rupal Rana, who is a daughter of ASI in Delhi Police, and who secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023 in her third attempt.

Who is Rupal Rana?

Rupal Rana hails from Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. She comes from a humble background from Barood village. She completed her high school from JP Public School in Baghpat. She achieved a perfect 10 CGPA in class 10. She then did her 11th and 12th from Birla Institute of technology and Science, Pilani. She later pursued a Bachelor's degree in Science from Deshbandhu College and was university topper. Rupal Rana's father Jasvir Rana was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Delhi Police. Rupal lost her mother, Anju Rana, at a very young age. She also has a brother Rishabh Rana and a sister.

Rupal Rana's UPSC Journey

Rupal started her preparation for UPSC after graduation. She opted for for Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) as her optional subject. Rupal's mother Anju Rana played an important role in boosting her morale during difficult times. Anju wanted Rupal to succeed. However, while preparing for the UPSC Mains exam, Rupal's mother fell ill, which created a difficult situation for Rupal. She continued preparing for the Mains exam while taking care of her ailing mother.She appeared for UPSC but failed in her first attempt, followed by another failure in second attempt. However, she did not lose hope and doubled her preparations. Finally, in her third attempt she secured AIR 26 in UPSC CSE 2023. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from show
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with mo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE