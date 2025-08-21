Meet woman, who failed in first four UPSC attempt, left IPS to become IAS in her last attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Meet IAS Ruhani who gave not one, not two, but six attempts to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer. She appeared for UPSC exam while undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad. What was her AIR in her last attempt?

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ruhani who gave not one, not two, but six attempts to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Who is Ruhani?

Ruhani, 28, who secured AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2023, hails from Gurugram, Haryana. She was born and brought up in Telangana. Her father Suresh Seth and mother Neelam Rani are lecturer by profession. She completed her early education from Haryana. Then, she pursued BA (hons) Economics from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi. She did her post graduation in economics in 2019 from IGNOU. She has worked as an Indian Economic Service Officer in 2020-23, and was posted at NITI Aayog for 2 years.

IAS Ruhani UPSC Journey

Ruhani started her UPSC preparations during her graduation. Her UPSC journey was not easy, she faced four back-to-back setbacks as she was not able to clear UPSC exam. But she did not lose hope, and continued working hard for her dream. In her fifth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam and was alotted IPS. She underwent IPS training in Hyderabad, but she was determined towards her goal as IAS. She secured 159 ranks and decided to opt for the Indian Police Service in UPSC 2022. She reappeared for the UPSC exam sixth time, and finally triumphed with better rank. She was them given Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Ruhani has secured AIR-5 in UPSC 2023.