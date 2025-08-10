Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

He completed his B.Tech from MANIT Bhopal and MBA from IIM Indore. He secured an impressive job with a high-paying salary, however he decided to leave them all and become a civil servant. Chcek here to know what motivated him to become an IAS officer.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Romil Dwivedi, who cracked the UPSC exam twice, while balancing a full-time job.

Who is IAS Romil Dwivedi?

IAS Romil Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa's Puraina village, has achieved an impressive feat by securing the 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. His father KK Dwivedi is a Joint Commissioner in the Cooperative Department, and his mother Asha Dwivedi is a homemaker. He has a family with a strong academic background, Romil's success is a testament to his hard work and determination. He completed his B.Tech from MANIT Bhopal and MBA from IIM Indore, laying a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

IAS Romil Dwivedi left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS

Romil started his career in the private sector in 2017 and worked his way up to become an Associate Vice President at E&Y, with a package of around Rs 1 crore. However, despite the lucrative salary and luxurious lifestyle, Romil felt unfulfilled and disconnected from the work he was doing. He realised that job satisfaction is crucial, and public sector jobs offer more satisfaction as they involve working with people and making a tangible impact. This realisation led him to make a bold decision - to leave his high-paying job and pursue a career in civil services.

How did IAS Romil Dwivedi prepared for UPSC exams?

Romil began his UPSC preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic, utilising the work-from-home option to study for the exam. Without joining any coaching institute, he relied on self-study and discipline to prepare for the exam. In his first attempt, he cleared the prelims but failed to qualify for the mains. Undeterred, he attempted the exam again in 2022 and secured a rank of 364, getting selected into the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS). Currently, he is undergoing training in Udaipur.

IAS Romil Dwivedi's UPSC rank

With his third attempt, Romil has finally achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 27 in the UPSC exams 2024. His journey showcases the power of perseverance, hard work, and determination. Romil's story serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants, demonstrating that success is possible with the right mindset and support.

Where IAS Romil Dwivedi is currently posted?

According to several reports, currently, IAS Romil Dwivedi is undergoing training in Udaipur.

Family inspiration

His family has been a significant source of inspiration for him. His father, KK Dwivedi, is a Joint Commissioner in the Cooperative Department, and his brother and uncle are also working in the public sector. Growing up in an academically oriented environment, Romil was always inclined towards public service. His family's influence and support played a vital role in shaping his aspirations and motivating him to work towards his goals.