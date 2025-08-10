Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

'Deeply shocked by...': Actor Rahman reacts to accusations made against Shwetha Menon

Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…

This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away

This Islamic nation issues BIG statement on Israel's Gaza move, urges Muslim nations to unite, says 'forced Palestinians...'

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

BIG statement by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on India's Op Sindoor, 'Not a single Pakistani aircraft...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidden in sheep, here's what we know so far

What is Captagon? Saudi customs foil attempt to smuggle over 400,000 pills hidde

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…

Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff

'Bomb se udaane, goli maarne ki...': Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats, says 'ye khud ko Bihar ke...'

Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani receives death threats

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

He completed his B.Tech from MANIT Bhopal and MBA from IIM Indore. He secured an impressive job with a high-paying salary, however he decided to leave them all and become a civil servant. Chcek here to know what motivated him to become an IAS officer.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest exams in India, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year. However, only a handful of them get the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about IAS Romil Dwivedi, who cracked the UPSC exam twice, while balancing a full-time job.

Who is IAS Romil Dwivedi?

IAS Romil Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa's Puraina village, has achieved an impressive feat by securing the 27th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. His father KK Dwivedi is a Joint Commissioner in the Cooperative Department, and his mother Asha Dwivedi is a homemaker. He has a family with a strong academic background, Romil's success is a testament to his hard work and determination. He completed his B.Tech from MANIT Bhopal and MBA from IIM Indore, laying a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

IAS Romil Dwivedi left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS 

Romil started his career in the private sector in 2017 and worked his way up to become an Associate Vice President at E&Y, with a package of around Rs 1 crore. However, despite the lucrative salary and luxurious lifestyle, Romil felt unfulfilled and disconnected from the work he was doing. He realised that job satisfaction is crucial, and public sector jobs offer more satisfaction as they involve working with people and making a tangible impact. This realisation led him to make a bold decision - to leave his high-paying job and pursue a career in civil services.

How did IAS Romil Dwivedi prepared for UPSC exams?

Romil began his UPSC preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic, utilising the work-from-home option to study for the exam. Without joining any coaching institute, he relied on self-study and discipline to prepare for the exam. In his first attempt, he cleared the prelims but failed to qualify for the mains. Undeterred, he attempted the exam again in 2022 and secured a rank of 364, getting selected into the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS). Currently, he is undergoing training in Udaipur. 

IAS Romil Dwivedi's UPSC rank

With his third attempt, Romil has finally achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 27 in the UPSC exams 2024. His journey showcases the power of perseverance, hard work, and determination. Romil's story serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants, demonstrating that success is possible with the right mindset and support.

Where IAS Romil Dwivedi is currently posted?

According to several reports, currently, IAS Romil Dwivedi is undergoing training in Udaipur. 

Family inspiration

His family has been a significant source of inspiration for him. His father, KK Dwivedi, is a Joint Commissioner in the Cooperative Department, and his brother and uncle are also working in the public sector. Growing up in an academically oriented environment, Romil was always inclined towards public service. His family's influence and support played a vital role in shaping his aspirations and motivating him to work towards his goals.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM says...
'I will remove you from the team....': Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phase
Sanju Samson reveals shocking words from Gautam Gambhir during tough career phas
‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim
‘Either sign declaration or...’: EC comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...
Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in two months due to....
Big blow to Pakistan! Cross-border tensions with India cost Rs 127 crore loss in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE