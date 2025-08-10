Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Meet IAS Ritika Chitlangia who cracked UPSC CSE 2024 exam in her second attempt with AIR 55. Check her full marksheet here, see how much she scored in her personal interview.

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ritika Chitlangia who cracked UPSC CSE 2024 exam in her second attempt with AIR 55.

Meet IAS Ritika Chitlangia

IAS Ritika Chitlangia, was born in Kolkata and brought up in Delhi. She completed her High school Diploma from Birla vidya Niketan. She pursued her graduation in BA (Hons) Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University in 2022 and scored CGPA 9.0. As per LinkedIn, she has also worked as content writer in many organisations like Girl Up, YCM Youth Conflict Management & mediation Initiative. However, she wanted to pursue civil services and give UPSC CSE from the age of 10, as she was inspired and motivated by her high school teacher.

IAS Ritika Chitlangia UPSC Journey

Just after graduation, she started preparing for UPSC exam and used to study day and night for one of the toughest exams in India. Her hard work and dedication finally paid off when she secured All India Rank (AIR) 55 in UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

In her Linkedin post, she mentions about her UPSC journey and the ups and lows of it. She wrote, 'It has been 3 months since my life changed. The afternoon of 22nd April 2025, singlehandedly changed the trajectory of my personal and professional life. It took me 3 months to let that feeling sink in and make sense of it (thanks to my inposter syndrome), to say that, I've secured All India Rank 55 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination! This journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my loved ones, mentors, and friends. Every late night, every sacrifice, and every moment of self-doubt has been worth it.'

'As I stand at this milestone, I'm reminded that this is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and determination. I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the nation and make a difference in the lives of my fellow citizens. To all the aspirants out there, I want to say that your hard work will pay off. Don't give up on your dreams, even when the going gets tough. Keep pushing forward, and trust the process,' she added.

Ritika Chitlangia marksheet

SUBJECTS- MARKS

ESSAY (PAPER-I): 107

GENERAL STUDIES -I (PAPER-II): 098

GENERAL STUDIES -II (PAPER-III): 111

GENERAL STUDIES -III (PAPER-IV): 091

GENERAL STUDIES -IV (PAPER-V): 122

OPTIONAL-I (GEOGRAPHY) (PAPER-VI): 138

OPTIONAL-II (GEOGRAPHY) (PAPER-VII): 143

WRITTEN TOTAL: 810

PERSONALITY TEST: 188

FINAL TOTAL: 998