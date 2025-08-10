Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Mumbai to Pune in just 90 minutes: Good news for commuters, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announces new highway, check details

Can astronauts drink alcohol in Space? You can eat same food that Sunita Williams, Shubhanshu Shukla consumed in spaceship; Check full diet-chart HERE

While India working to manage 100 km/h speed, world’s second second-largest high-speed rail network has 222km/hr speed, not US, Singapore, Dubai, Japan, it is...

Hina Khan says people are hesitant to cast her after cancer diagnosis: 'I’ll have to break...'

'Arrest him again': Allu Arjun argues with airport security over ID check, netizens say 'rules are same for everyone', watch

Russian girl sings poem in Kannada with Indian friend in Bengaluru, video goes viral, netizens says, 'learn language..', WATCH

CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; he clarifies

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC...

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan in heartwarming video 'Is Kalyug Mein..', watch video

Popular online tutor, Khan Sir, claimed over 15000 students tied him rakhi on Ra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

Meet IAS Ritika Chitlangia who cracked UPSC CSE 2024 exam in her second attempt with AIR 55. Check her full marksheet here, see how much she scored in her personal interview.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Meet woman, DU grad, who wanted to become IAS from age of 10, cracked UPSC exam with AIR.., her marksheet goes viral, check her scores in...

TRENDING NOW

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Ritika Chitlangia who cracked UPSC CSE 2024 exam in her second attempt with AIR 55.

Meet IAS Ritika Chitlangia

IAS Ritika Chitlangia, was born in Kolkata and brought up in Delhi. She completed her High school Diploma from Birla vidya Niketan. She pursued her graduation in BA (Hons) Geography from Miranda House, Delhi University in 2022 and scored CGPA 9.0. As per LinkedIn, she has also worked as content writer in many organisations like Girl Up, YCM Youth Conflict Management & mediation Initiative. However, she wanted to pursue civil services and give UPSC CSE from the age of 10, as she was inspired and motivated by her high school teacher. 

IAS  Ritika Chitlangia UPSC Journey

Just after graduation, she started preparing for UPSC exam and used to study day and night for one of the toughest exams in India. Her hard work and dedication finally paid off when she secured All India Rank (AIR) 55 in UPSC CSE Mains 2025.

In her Linkedin post, she mentions about her UPSC journey and the ups and lows of it. She wrote, 'It has been 3 months since my life changed. The afternoon of 22nd April 2025, singlehandedly changed the trajectory of my personal and professional life. It took me 3 months to let that feeling sink in and make sense of it (thanks to my inposter syndrome), to say that, I've secured All India Rank 55 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination! This journey has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my loved ones, mentors, and friends. Every late night, every sacrifice, and every moment of self-doubt has been worth it.'

'As I stand at this milestone, I'm reminded that this is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the power of perseverance, hard work, and determination. I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the nation and make a difference in the lives of my fellow citizens. To all the aspirants out there, I want to say that your hard work will pay off. Don't give up on your dreams, even when the going gets tough. Keep pushing forward, and trust the process,' she added.

Ritika Chitlangia marksheet

SUBJECTS- MARKS

ESSAY (PAPER-I): 107
GENERAL STUDIES -I (PAPER-II): 098
GENERAL STUDIES -II (PAPER-III): 111
GENERAL STUDIES -III (PAPER-IV): 091
GENERAL STUDIES -IV (PAPER-V): 122
OPTIONAL-I (GEOGRAPHY) (PAPER-VI): 138
OPTIONAL-II (GEOGRAPHY) (PAPER-VII): 143
WRITTEN TOTAL: 810
PERSONALITY TEST: 188
FINAL TOTAL: 998

ms

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand, shatters Will O'Rourke's record of...
Zak Foulkes scripts history on Test debut for New Zealand: Know more
Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Rajiv Rai reveals Divya Bharti would have been 'biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi'
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional
Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans ge
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE