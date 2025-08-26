Meet woman, who started preparing for civil services after becoming mother, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt after with AIR...

After her marriage, she balanced her work and family life, and it was during this time that she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Read here to know more about her.

Marriage often brings significant changes for many women, sometimes leading them to step away from their professional lives and take on family duties. Despite these shifts, women can still find success after marriage if they have the support of understanding in-laws and husbands. Today, we're sharing the inspiring story of IAS officer Pushpalata Yadav, who has excelled in her career thanks to her husband's constant encouragement. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Pushpalata Yadav?

Pushpalata hails from a small village called Khushbura in the Rewari district of Haryana. She completed her early education in her village and later pursued higher studies. In 2016, she completed her BSc degree, followed by postgraduate studies and an MBA. Her academic background laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

How IAS Pushpalata Yadav managed between marriage and career?

Pushpalata got married in 2011 and settled in Manesar, Haryana. Before her marriage, she worked in the private sector for two years and later joined the State Bank of Hyderabad as an Assistant Manager. After her marriage, she balanced her work and family life, and it was during this time that she decided to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Pushpalata Yadav's UPSC journey

Pushpalata's journey to cracking the UPSC exam was not easy. She began preparing for the exam four years after her marriage, while also taking care of her two-year-old son. Her husband and family were very supportive, and they played a crucial role in her success. Pushpalata would wake up at 4 am every day and study for several hours, balancing her family responsibilities with her preparation.

Husband took care of son while Pushpalata was preparing for USPC exam

Her family, especially her husband, was instrumental in her success. They provided her with the support and encouragement she needed to pursue her dreams. While Pushpalata studied, her husband took care of their son, allowing her to focus on her preparation. The support from her in-laws was also invaluable, and they encouraged her to pursue her goals.

What is IAS Pushpalata Yadav's UPSC rank?

Pushpalata's hard work paid off in the third attempt, when she cleared the UPSC exam with an all-India rank of 80 in 2017. Her success is a testament to her dedication and perseverance. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, she never gave up on her dreams and continued to work towards her goal.