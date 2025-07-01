IAS Priyanka Goel completed her schooling from Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura. She then graduated in B.com from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of IAS Priyanka Goel who first failed five times to ocrack UPSC exam but never gave up untill she fulfilled her dreams.

Who is IAS Priyanka Goel?

Priyanka Goel, an IAS officer from Delhi, has shown that with persistence and resilience, one can overcome challenges. Her path to success is a testament to determination and hard work, despite facing setbacks. Goel completed her schooling from Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura. She then graduated in B.com from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. After graduating, Priyanka focused on the UPSC exam, preparing diligently for the challenge.

Enjoys massive following on social media

Known for her striking looks, Priyanka Goel is both beautiful and intelligent. She has a significant social media following and is active on platforms like Instagram, where she shares motivational posts and personal insights. Her charm and intelligence have earned her admiration from thousands of fans.

What was Priyanka Goel's UPSC rank?

Priyanka's journey was not easy. Despite initial failures, she persevered, attempting the UPSC exam six times. In the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Priyanka achieved her goal, securing an impressive rank of 369.

Priyanka Goel's UPSC journey

Her story reflects resilience and persistence. Priyanka faced several setbacks over the years. She was unable to clear the prelims on her first attempt due to insufficient knowledge of the syllabus. Media reports indicate that in her second attempt, she missed the cut-off by a mere 0.7 marks. Her third attempt resulted in failure in the Mains exam, while the fourth attempt saw her struggling with the CSAT. During her fifth attempt, she faced a personal crisis when her mother's health declined due to COVID, yet she still couldn't clear the prelims.

Despite societal and familial pressure regarding marriage and her diminishing attempts, Priyanka remained focused. With only one final chance, she succeeded in 2022.

Priyanka's story inspires numerous UPSC aspirants who may face similar struggles. Her journey reminds us that setbacks are stepping stones to success, and with perseverance, even the toughest challenges can be overcome.