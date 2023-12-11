Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, who failed 5 times in UPSC, but cracked it on her 6th attempt, her AIR was...

IAS Priyanka Goel belongs to Delhi and started preparing for UPSC after her graduation.

Cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many. But it doesn't come true for many aspirants. It is one of the toughest exams in India which requires hard work with the right strategy. Every year around 8-10 lakh aspirants apply for UPSC to become IAS, IPS and other civil servants. But only 1000 of them were able to make it to the final list. Some of them even try for 4-6 attempts for the prestigious exam.

One such person is Priyanka Goel who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 in her 6 attempt. Before this, she couldn't crack even prelims 4 times. However, due to her consistency and hard work, she was able to crack the exam on her last or 6th attempt.

Who is IAS Priyanka Goel?

IAS Priyanka Goel became a civil servant in 2023 after she cleared UPSC CSE 2022 exam. This was her last and sixth attempt, in which secured All India Rank (AIR) 369. She belongs to Delhi. She graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University with a B.com degree. After her graduation, she started preparing for UPSC civil services.

She scored the highest marks in her optional subject that is public administration (292). In the final list, she secured 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview. In her 6-year-long UPSC journey, there were many setbacks, and instances of self-doubt in her life. Despite that, Priyanka made it to the final list.

During her initial attempts, Priyanka Goel lacked comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus, failing to clear the prelims on her first try. Falling short by a mere 0.7 marks in her second attempt cost her a place in the cut-off list. She is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional lives. She has 146K followers on Instagram.