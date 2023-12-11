Headlines

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dangal's India lifetime earnings, crosses Gadar 2 worldwide

Government takes big step for truck drivers, new AC cabin mandate to be enforced from…

"Don't die for Sinwar": Israel PM Netanyahu calls on Hamas to 'surrender now'

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLAs to elect legislative party leader today amid suspense over CM face

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, who failed 5 times in UPSC, but cracked it on her 6th attempt, her AIR was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

"Don't die for Sinwar": Israel PM Netanyahu calls on Hamas to 'surrender now'

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, who failed 5 times in UPSC, but cracked it on her 6th attempt, her AIR was...

Little girl stuns internet by fearlessly handling dozens of snakes, video goes viral

Bone Health: 10 superfoods for strong bones

AI imagines star Indian cricketers as overweight

Cricketers who won IPL tournaments as player and head coach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dangal's India lifetime earnings, crosses Gadar 2 worldwide

Bigg Boss 17: Other than Neil Bhatt, these 3 contestants get nominated this week

This star kid earned Rs 100 as first salary, received over 30000 marriage proposals after debut film, is now worth Rs...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, who failed 5 times in UPSC, but cracked it on her 6th attempt, her AIR was...

IAS Priyanka Goel belongs to Delhi and started preparing for UPSC after her graduation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking the UPSC exam is a dream for many. But it doesn't come true for many aspirants. It is one of the toughest exams in India which requires hard work with the right strategy. Every year around 8-10 lakh aspirants apply for UPSC to become IAS, IPS and other civil servants. But only 1000 of them were able to make it to the final list. Some of them even try for 4-6 attempts for the prestigious exam.

One such person is Priyanka Goel who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 in her 6 attempt. Before this, she couldn't crack even prelims 4 times. However, due to her consistency and hard work, she was able to crack the exam on her last or 6th attempt.

Who is IAS Priyanka Goel?

IAS Priyanka Goel became a civil servant in 2023 after she cleared UPSC CSE 2022 exam. This was her last and sixth attempt, in which secured All India Rank (AIR) 369. She belongs to Delhi. She graduated from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University with a B.com degree. After her graduation, she started preparing for UPSC civil services. 

She scored the highest marks in her optional subject that is public administration (292). In the final list, she secured 965 marks including 193 marks in the interview. In her 6-year-long UPSC journey, there were many setbacks, and instances of self-doubt in her life. Despite that, Priyanka made it to the final list.

During her initial attempts, Priyanka Goel lacked comprehensive knowledge of the syllabus, failing to clear the prelims on her first try. Falling short by a mere 0.7 marks in her second attempt cost her a place in the cut-off list. She is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional lives. She has 146K followers on Instagram.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Triptii Dimri to star opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after Animal’s success? Actress has this to say

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Durban

Big setback for West Indies as star players refuse central contracts before 2024 T20 World Cup

With Rs 290 crore from Income Tax raid, Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE