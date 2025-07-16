Meet woman, DU grad, who cleared UPSC in her last attempt with AIR..., later became IAS officer, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain', she is...

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, 'perfect example of beauty with brain', who suffered back-to-back failures but did not lose hope. She was able to clear UPSC in her last attempt with AIR 369.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of IAS Priyanka Goel, 'perfect example of beauty with brain', who suffered back-to-back failures but did not lose hope. She was able to clear UPSC in her last attempt with AIR 369.

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel

Priyanka Goel hails from Delhi and completed her schooling at Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura and scored 93% marks. She later pursued Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. After her graduation, she started preparing for UPSC CSE for two years, in 2016 and in 2017.

IAS Priyanka Goel UPSC journey

In 2018, Priyanka Goel gave her first attempt, but she failed to clear her prelims by just 0.3 marks. Priyanka couldn't clear due to inadequate knowledge of the syllabus Later, she went to give another attempt, but she missed the cut-off by just 0.7 marks. In her third attempt, she was not able to clear Mains. She was not able to clear UPSC examinations even in her fifth attempt, as her mother's health was not well du to COVID situation. Priyanka suffered failure back-to-back, she faced family pressure for marriage. However, she did not lose hope. Now, only her last attempt was left, she was tensed but determined to prove everyone what she was capable of.

Finally, Priyanka cracked 2022 UPSC Civil Services Examination, with All India rank (AIR) 369 in her sixth and last attempt. She took Public Administration as her optional subject and received 292 marks. Currently, Priyanka has been allotted DANIAS (Delhi, Andaman, Nicobar Islands, Lakshwadeep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu) cadre.

IAS Priyanka Goel is quite active on platforms like Instagram, she has around 226K followers. She shares glimpses of her life, including motivational posts and personal insights. Her Instagram bio says, "better an ‘Oops’ than a what if and Journaling my “moment hai” life here"