Meet IAS Preeti Hooda, daughter of DTC bus driver who cleared UPSC exam; know her unique preparation strategy

While one of the hardest exams in India will be taken in May, UPSC aspirants are putting their all into their preparation. Ambitious applicants who are preparing for the UPSC prelims in 2023 analyse IAS and IPS success tales to guide their exam prep. This is the success tale of IAS Preeti Hooda, who overcame all obstacles to fulfil her aim of joining the IAS while facing financial hardships.

Who is IAS Preeti Hooda?

Preeti's family is from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, and her father worked as a bus driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Preeti had excellent preparation plans for the UPSC and decided to study in Hindi. She also selected Hindi as an elective. Preeti's first try at the UPSC test ended in failure. Preeti didn't give up and retook the exam, which she eventually passed in 2017 and secured 288 All Indian Rank.

Preeti has always been a bright student; in fact, she received a 77% on her class 10 exam. In her Class 12 exam, Preeti scored 87%. Due to her family's poor financial situation, Preeti's parents encouraged her to give up her education and get married. Preeti, on the other hand, persisted in her studies and enrolled at Laxmi Bai College in Delhi, where she received her degree in Hindi.

Preeti further pursued a Hindi Ph.D. at the esteemed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Preeti Hooda reportedly had no interest in entering the government service during her formative years. IAS Preeti claims that her father wanted her to work as an IAS official. Preeti first learned about the UPSC exam after enrolling at JNU. She then began preparing for the civil service exam after finishing his M.Phil.

IAS Preeti Hooda’s UPSC preparation strategy

Preeti Hooda used an entirely new approach to study for the UPSC exam, and she also had fun. She explains that studying should be done after a little thought and direction-finding, rather than for a prolonged 10 hours. She thinks that enjoyment is equally vital as preparation. Instead of reading a load of books, one should confidently work their way through the syllabus, and revision is crucial.

