Twitter
Headlines

US President Joe Biden announces first military airdrop of food and supplies into Gaza as pressure mounts

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

NSE to conduct special live trading session today; check timings, schedule

Meet IAS officer who was paralysed for 1 year after accident, had 14 surgeries; cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Man who planted IED bomb at Bengaluru eatery identified on CCTV

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Abhishek-Aishwarya's dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, fans say 'such epic moment'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who was paralysed for 1 year after accident, had 14 surgeries; cracked UPSC without coaching with AIR…

Belonging to Dupedi, Haryana, Preeti studied at a private school in the nearby village of Fafdana. She successfully completed her class 10th with good marks. Her father was employed at the Panipat Thermal Plant while her mother, Babita, worked at an Anganwadi nearby.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people face enormous personal hardships that compel them to put forth their strongest character, and few rare people actually succeed with the utmost strength and resilience. 

One such inspiring success story is of IAS Preeti Beniwal who beat all obstacles to achieve their goals. 

Belonging to Dupedi, Haryana, Preeti studied at a private school in the nearby village of Fafdana. She successfully completed her class 10th with good marks. Her father was employed at the Panipat Thermal Plant while her mother, Babita, worked at an Anganwadi nearby. She then went ot Matlauda for her 12th grade and graduated from Israna College with honours in both B.Tech and M.Tech.

After finishing her MTech, Preeti worked as a clerk by Grameen Bank in 2013 at Bahadurgarh from 2013 to 2016.

Later, she worked as the FCI's Assistant General II position in Karnal from 2016 to January 2021. Then, she was selected for Assistant Section Officer at the Ministry of External Affairs in January 2021. She then began working for the Delhi Ministry of External Affairs.

Preeti was scheduled to give an exam in Ghaziabad for departmental promotion at FCI in December 2016, however, she met with a train accident at the Ghaziabad train station. She unexpectedly fell before the train, which then ran over her in this tragic accident. She thereafter had to undergo 14 surgeries and was bedridden for over a year. 

Consequently, her marriage fell apart as her husband and her in-laws failed to accept her after the accident. However, she was dedicated to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer so she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam. She finally cracked it after two failed attempts without coaching with a rank of 754 in 2020.

Her inspiring message to the youth is: “Life is more important than any exam. Children often talk about committing suicide after failing an exam. I wonder how any exam can have so much power over someone’s life. I would just like to say that it’s just an exam. No one is less than anyone or more than anyone. Give your best, be cool, and don’t be afraid of anything.”

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

Airtel may soon increase telecom tariffs, aims to get Rs 300 from…

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE