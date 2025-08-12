Twitter
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...

Meet IAS couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, AIR 3 and 4 holder of 2016 batch, who tied knot in 2017. hey are from the same batch of AIR 1 Tina Dabi and AIR 2 and her ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan AIR 2 holder.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

Union Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Achieving a government job in prestigious positions, like IAS, IPS, IFS officer, is a dream for many young people. Numerous candidates appear for the exam annually, but not everyone is able to crack UPSC examinations. It requires days of hard work and many sleepless nights. Today we'll look into the story of a beautiful IAS couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, AIR 3 and 4 holder of 2016 batch, who tied knot in 2017. They are from the same batch of AIR 1 Tina Dabi and AIR 2 and her ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan AIR 2 holder. While IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla secured AIR 3 and 4 respectively. 

Meet IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu

IAS Jasmeet Singh Sindhu hails from Delhi. His father, Surinder Kaur, is a Government official and his mother is a homemaker. He completed his schooling from Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana. Then, later he pursued B.Tech from IIT Roorkee. He is a 2016 batch IAS and All India IAS Topper Rank 3. He started preparing for UPSC in 2010. He appeared for UPSC exam, but was unable to crack in his first to attempts. He did not lose hope and again started preparing for UPSC, and in his third attempt, he cleared it and was alotted IRS. He went for a training for IRS, at  National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics in Faridabad. During his training for IRS, he again appeared and finally secured AIR 3.
 
His Marksheet
  • General Studies I 120
  • General Studies II 100
  • General Studies III 111
  • General Studies IV 109
  • Punjabi Literature-I  120
  •  Punjabi Literature-II 125
  •  Essay 139
  •  Personality Test  190
  • TOTAL 1014

Who is IAS Artika Shukla

IAS Artika Shukla hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, born to Dr. Brijesh Shukla and Leena Shukla. She completed her schooling  at St. John's School. Artika earned her MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College and subsequently pursued her MD at PGIMER. She achieved fourth rank in the 2015 UPSC examination in her first attempt, s inspired by her brother. Artika’s two elder brothers, Gaurav Shukla and Utkarsh Shukla, have also passed the UPSC examination.

Her Marksheet

  • ESSAY (PAPER-I) 139
  • GENRAL STUDIES -I (PAPER-II) 088
  • GENRAL STUDIES -II (PAPER-III) 096
  • GENRAL STUDIES -III (PAPER-IV) 112
  • GENRAL STUDIES -IV (PAPER-V)  106
  • OPTIONAL-I (MEDICAL SC.) (PAPER-VI)  144
  • OPTIONAL-II (MEDICAL. SC.) (PAPER-VII) 142
  • WRITTEN TOTAL  827
  • PERSONALITY TEST  173
  • FINAL TOTAL 1000

About IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Aatika Shukla met

Artika and Jasmeet first met during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Jasmeet was assigned to the Rajasthan cadre, while Artika received a posting in the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre. They both got married in 2017. Aartika was then transferred to the Rajasthan cadre. Artika has held various positions in Rajasthan. She began her career as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Rishabhdev, Udaipur district. From 2019 to 2020, she served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Ajmer. Additionally, she took on roles as Additional Commissioner in the Tax Department and Secretary of the Alwar UIT.
 
 
