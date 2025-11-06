Meet woman, who isolated herself, gained 45 kg after she failed to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, but did not give up, became IAS officer with AIR...

She cracked UPSC exam in her 3rd attempt at the age of 23. However, recently she discussed the mental and physical challenges she encountered while studying for the UPSC exams. Read here to know UPSC journey

The Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil service exam is known as one of India's most challenging competitive exams. Public interest has been piqued by the inspiring stories of IAS officers, many of whom come from modest backgrounds and discuss their financial and mental health challenges. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of IAS Pari Bishnoi who cracked UPSC exam in her 3rd attempt with AIR 30. However, IAS Pari Bishnoi recently discussed the mental and physical challenges she encountered while studying for the UPSC exams.

Bishnoi discussed the emotional toll of failing to pass the exams on her first attempt in an Instagram video. She encouraged aspirants not to give up and to wait for success by sharing her struggles and transformation.

What does IAS Pari Bishnoi say about the challenges she encountered while studying for the UPSC exams?

Taking to the Instgram, IAS Pari reflectedon her UPSC journey and wrote, “The real victory is when you ‘don’t quit’,” Bishnoi wrote. “If you’re in a dark place right now – You’re not stuck. You’re not broken. You can change your life. It’s completely in your own hands.”

The now-viral video details Bishnoi's transformation, showcasing her journey from setbacks to achievement. Following her failure to pass the exams in 2017, she returned to Rajasthan, where she experienced a challenging period of isolation that impacted her mental and physical well-being.

“I isolated myself. Shut out the world. Stress eating became my escape,” she wrote. “I gained 45 kilos. I felt heavy, not just physically, but emotionally too. I didn’t recognise myself anymore.”

What was the turning point for IAS Pari Bishnoi?

The turning point came in her life when she received an interview call. "I decided to fight not just for a rank but for myself," Bishnoi stated, as the video showcases her training, adopting a healthy diet, and regaining her self-assurance.

Reflecting on her fitness journey, she shared, "Losing that weight wasn't solely about the numbers; it was about overcoming fear, doubt, and all the feelings of inadequacy."

IAS Pari Bishnoi's UPSC journey

IAS Pari Bishnoi cracked the UPSC exam on her third attempt at the age of 23, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 30 in the 2019 Civil Services Examination. She had failed in her first two attempts.

During her preparation, she famously lived a disciplined life "like a monk," avoiding distractions by deleting all social media accounts and not using a smartphone.

IAS Pari Bishnoi's marriage and current posting

IAS Pari is married to Bhavya Bishnoi, a BJP leader and the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal. She serves as Deputy Resident Commissioner at Sikkim House, New Delhi