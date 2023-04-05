Meet IAS Padmini Narayan, who was pregnant during UPSC preparation; reveals how she managed to secure 152 AIR

Photo: LinkedIn

Millions of aspirants are currently preparing for UPSC Prelims 2023 which are schedule to take place in May. Success tales of IAS and IPS officers from previous years serve as inspiration for many at this time. The inspiring story of IAS Padmini Narayan, who not only passed one of the hardest exams in India but also managed to achieve a high rank while working, is one such example. In addition to being pregnant, Padmini Narayan was working while studying for the test.

Who is IAS Padmini Narayan?

Padmini got the 152-AIR exam on her second attempt in UPSC CSE 2019 and became an IAS officer. According to her LinkedIn profile, Padmini graduated from Guru Gobin Singh Indraprastha University in 2010 after attending Delhi Public School in R K Puram. Padmini spent 2011–2013 attending the Management Development Institute in Gurugram to complete her postgraduate degree.

IAS Padmini Narayan shares tips for UPSC aspirants

Padmini shared her study techniques in an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track. At the time when Padmini began her UPSC preparation, she was hired by the Ministry of Tourism. She changed her strategy and resources for better results after one failed attempt. She made the decision to create just one book per topic.

She claimed that when preparation was strong, she conducted practise exams. Mock exams, in Padmini's opinion, are crucial to the practise of writing answers. When she used to study, she had set topics for the entire day. She used to read the newspaper on the way to her office to be up to date on current events.

During the interview, Padmini also revealed that she was pregnant, so she paid close attention to her health as well. She used to take a daily 25–30 minute break and pay close attention to her meals and drink. According to Padmini, if you are willing to put in the necessary effort, nothing can stop you from succeeding.

