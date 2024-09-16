Twitter
Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

During her interview, Zainab showcased her knowledge and confidence, discussing various topics, including current affairs and international issues.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

    Zainab Sayeed from Kolkata holds the distinction of achieving the highest marks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination interview round over the past eight years. In 2014, she secured an impressive 220 out of 275 marks in the interview, complementing her 731 marks in the mains examination, and earned an overall rank of 107.

    Zainab's journey to success was not without its challenges. She faced setbacks in her initial attempts, failing to clear the preliminary exams. However, she persevered and eventually achieved her goal on her third attempt.

    During her interview, Zainab showcased her knowledge and confidence, discussing various topics, including current affairs and international issues. She also expressed her fondness for Kolkata's vibrant lifestyle, preferring it over Delhi. When asked to identify a poem's author, she candidly admitted she couldn't answer, demonstrating her honesty and integrity.

    A graduate in English literature from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, and a postgraduate in mass communication from Jamia University, Delhi, Zainab dedicated herself to preparing for the UPSC exams after completing her education. Her determination and hard work ultimately led to her remarkable achievement.

