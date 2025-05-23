In a world where dreams are often suppressed by lack of privilege or financial limitations, there emerges a ray of hope in form of individuals who possess the courage to break the barriers and achieve their dreams.

In a world where dreams are often suppressed by lack of privilege or financial limitations, there emerges a ray of hope in form of individuals who possess the courage to break the barriers and achieve their dreams.

In this article, we are going to talk about the journey of IAS officer Sivaguru Prabhakaran whose story of triumph over setbacks serve as an inspiration to all.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Sivaguru Parabhakaran saw his family struggling to make ends meet, given the financial woes and his father's addition to alcohol. However, he also witnessed his mother and sister tirelessly working for the family which painted a stark picture of resilience in the face of hardships.

Eventually, he decided to share the responsibilities of the family. Working as a sawmill operator, he contributed to his family’s livelihood. However, Prabhakaran never let go of his dreams to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

After his sister’s marriage, Prabhakaran seized the opportunity to pursue his dreams. While supporting his brother’s education, he pursued civil engineering at the esteemed Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore.

Later, his determination and perseverance led him to secure a seat at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, where he completed his M.Tech degree.

Prabhakaran found it the right time to chase his dreams. Therefore, he started preparing for UPSC exams. Undeterred, he cracked the exam on his fourth attempt with AIR 101.