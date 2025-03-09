Cracking UPSC exam is no easy job, given the vast syllabus and tough competition. However, there are a few who crack it and set remarkable examples for everyone.

Born in a rural family in Rajasthan, IAS officer Hemant Pareek's journey was never smooth. Despite setbacks and hardhips, Pareek clinched an AIR 884 in UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) - deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country - and made his family proud.

In this article, we will talk about the journey of the IAS officer.

Who is Hemant Pareek?

Hemant Pareek was raised in a destitute household in Rajasthan. His father - a farmer - struggled to make ends meet. His mother worked as a MNREGA worker to support the family. With his father and sister facing health issues, the burden to earn a livelihood fell on his mother's shoulder.

Pareek, himself, faced a disability, with one of his hands not being able to function properly. Later, the family relocated to Haryana, where her mother worked on private lands to earn money.

Once, a contractor refused to pay Rs 220 to Pareek's mother. When he went to him to enquire about the same, he mocked him and said, "Are you a collector"? This humiliation filled Pareek with the determination to become an IAS officer.

However, it was later fueled as he was made fun of by a few college mates, when he told them that he wanted to become an IAS officer.

Education

Hemant Pareek pursued his primary schooling from Maharshi Dayanand School, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Later, he enrolled in an agriculture program for undergraduate studies. After this, he started preparing for UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE).

On his very first attempt in 2023, Hemant Pareek cracked the exam and scored an AIR 884.