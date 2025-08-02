Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...

Poverty is what we know from birth. It is so deeply present within every person in the village that no one even knows whether they are poor or illiterate. Everyone is happy living on what they have, and on the resources of nature

There's a popular saying by our former President APJ Abdul Kalam, "Confidence and hard work are the best medicine to kill the disease called failure". IAS officer Dr Rajendra Bharud is a testament to the saying. Rising from humble beginnings, Bharud fought off every setback that life threw his way and emerged as an inspiration to millions.

"Poverty is what we know from birth. It is so deeply present within every person in the village that no one even knows whether they are poor or illiterate. Everyone is happy living on what they have, and on the resources of nature", Bharud once said. Let's delve into his journey.

Who is Rajendra Bharud?

Belonging to the Samode village, Sakri Taluka in Maharashtra, Dr Rajendra Bharud belonged to a destitute household. His father had died before his birth. His family didn't even have a single photograph of his father due to the poor financial conditions. Bharud's mother used to sell desi wine to support the family.

While speaking to a media outlet, Rajendra Bharud said, "I used to cry because of hunger at the age of three. Drinkers were annoyed because of me. Some of them used to put drops of alcohol in my mouth to silence me. Instead of milk, my grandmother used to make me drink wine so that hunger would go away to some extent, and I would be silent, and because of all this, I got addicted to alcohol."

Even when he had a cold or a cough, he was made to drink alcohol as medicine, he shared. When Bharud grew up, he used to study at a platform outside his house. Out of the very little money drinkers used to give him to buy snacks, he bought a few books.

Interestingly, Bharud secured 95 per cent in his Class 10 exam and 90 per cent in Class 12. In 2006, he appeared for the medical entrance and cleared the exam. He holds a medical degree from Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College.

Cleared UPSC on first attempt

In his final year of MBBS, he decided to appear for the UPSC Civil Service Exam. Bharud cleared the exam on his very first attempt. His mother had no clue about her son's success. When she started getting congratulatory messages from officers and political leaders, she cried, only those were happy tears.