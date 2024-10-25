We often come across inspiring stories of UPSC aspirants who ace the examination, defying odds and adversities.

While cracking the prestigious UPSC exam is a dream to many, a few are able to clear it through their undying perseverance and determination. We often come across inspiring stories of UPSC aspirants who ace the examination, defying odds and adversities.

One such story is of IAS officer Ramesh Gholap, who belonged to a poor household in Maharashtra's Solapur district, cracked UPSC with All India Rank (AIR) 287 without any formal coaching.

Who is Ramesh Gholap?

Born in the Mahagaon village of Maharashtra's Solapur district, Ramesh Gholap's father, Gorakh Gholap, owned a small cycle-repair shop and earned a handful of income. Unfortunately, the financial conditions of the family took a hit as the father passed away when Ramesh was still purusing his schooling.

In order to make the ends meet, Ramesh's mother, Vimla Gholap, began selling bangles. Later, Ramesh also suffered through polio, which affected his left leg. Despite the unfavourable circumstances, Ramesh kept moving towards his goal.

Education

Besides assisting his mother in selling bangles, Ramesh completed his graduation from an open university. He also began working as a teacher. It was in 2009 when he met a Tehsildar, and got motivated to pursue UPSC. Driven by the passion to crack the UPSC exam, he quit his teaching job and immersed himself in the preparations.

Ramesh Ghopal moved to Pune to prepare for the CSE exam. Instead of enrolling in a formal coaching, he self-studied for six months. However, he couldn't crack the examination in the first attempt in 2010. The moment came in 2012 when he finally succeeded in the exams through rigorous preparations and hard work.

At present, IAS Ramesh Gholap is posted as the Joint Secretary in Jharkhand Energy Department, with his story inspiring millions of aspirants across the country.