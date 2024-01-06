Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

Headlines

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

Bangladesh: 4 dead as Benapole Express train catches fire; police terms 'planned attack'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 27-year-old man in Rs 15,000 cr Mahadev Betting App case

Watch: Salman Khan bashes Samarth Jurel aka Chintu for provoking Abhishek Kumar, calling him 'baap ka mental beta'

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

Wrestlers that can win Royal Rumble 2024

Most wickets for India in World Test Championship

9 times Manoj Bajpayee motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IAS officer who was once mocked for her poor English, cracked UPSC exam in 2016, got AIR...

After completing her schooling, Surabhi appeared for the entrance exam of State Engineering and cracked the exam.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer. To pass the civil service exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Each year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Surabhi Gautam, who hails from Madhya Pradesh and cracked UPSC in 2016.

She appeared on her state's merit list for her outstanding achievement in the examinations for her 10th and 12th grades. She cleared every competitive exam that she took.

Surabhi Gautam hails from a small village in Madhya Pradesh. Her mother, Dr. Sushila Gautam, is a high school teacher, while her father practices law in the Maihar court of MP. Surabhi Gautam, an IAS officer, finished her schooling at a government school in her hometown, where basic amenities were also barely available. The school was a Hindi medium school.

That didn't stop IAS Officer Surabhi Gautam from realizing her aspirations, though. Surabhi Gautam, an IAS official, received 93.4% in her class 10 board exams. She received a flawless score of 100 in both Science and Maths. Thanks to her strong grades, IAS officer Surabhi Gautam was able to secure a berth on the state merit list in classes 10 and 12. 

After class 12th, Surabhi took the State Engineering entrance exam and did very well. She moved to the city for higher education, becoming the first girl from her town to do so. She finished her engineering degree in electronics and communications in Bhopal, where she won a gold medal for her outstanding performance and placed first in the university.

Surabhi Gautam, a gold medallist and university topper, had aced multiple tests before taking the UPSC Civil Services exam. Surabhi Gautam has spent a year working at BARC as a nuclear scientist. Exams such as GATE, ISRO, SAIL, MPPSC PCS, SSC CGL, Delhi Police, and FCI were also passed by her. In addition, she received an AIR 1 in the 2013 IES exam.

She struggled in college to speak English fluently. She was mocked many times in class for not speaking English properly. Nevertheless, she refused to give up and chose to give it back to them with her success.

IAS officer Surabhi Gautam started talking to herself in English to improve her command of the language and learned the meanings of at least 10 words every day. 

The result was that IAS officer Surabhi Gautam topped the first semester of her graduation and was also awarded the College Chancellor's Award. 

IAS officer Surabhi Gautam got a job in TCS through college placement as soon as she completed engineering but quit midway because of the desire for civil services. She then appeared for several competitive exams. 

She was selected for IES Services in 2013 and was ranked first at the All India level in this exam. She cracked the IAS exam with AIR 50 in 2016 and became an IAS officer.

IAS Surabhi Gautam is currently posted in district Viramgam of Ahmedabad, as the District Development Officer and serving as the Assistant Collector.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Varanasi court to decide today on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Meet man with Rs 250 crore salary, ex-Apple employee with Rs 3800 crore net worth, not from IIT, he is…

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Anil Grover on him, brother Sunil Grover working with Shah Rukh back-to-back in Jawan, Dunki: 'Now papa-mummy are left'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE