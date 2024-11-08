Ramesh, whose left leg was affected by polio, used to sell bangles with his mother in the small village of Maharashtra.

Hard work and determination always pay off, and IAS officer Ramesh Gholap’s journey sets the perfect example. From being Ramu of a small village in Maharashtra to serving as Joint Secretary in the Energy Department in Jharkhand, his success story stands out among IAS aspirants spread across the country.

Ramesh was born to Gorakh Gholapwho ran a bicycle repair shop in a Mahagaon village in the Solapur district of Maharashtra. His father earned enough to provide for a family of four, including his mother, and a brother. However, the business didn’t last long as his health deteriorated due to alcoholism. It was then that Ramesh’s mother Vimal Gholap began selling bangles in nearby villages to support the family. Ramesh, whose left leg was affected by polio, also joined his mother in selling bangles on the streets.

Ramesh has been a bright child and used to be a star in his school in Barsi. It was in the year 2005, that his trouble began when he learnt about his father’s demise. He did not have enough to pay for the bus fare for his father’s funeral. His neighbours helped him out only then did he reach his father’s last rites. By then he understood that education could only pull him out of poverty, hence he worked hard.

Though he excelled in his studies, financial difficulties led him to look for a job instead of aiming higher. Hence, he earned a degree in arts from an open university and became a teacher in 2009. However, his fate has something big in store for him. His chance meeting with a tehsildar during his college years inspired him to quit his job. He moved to Pune to prepare for the UPSC, while his mother worked hard to accumulate funds for his studies.

Ramesh prepared for UPSC on his own. Although he failed in his first attempt in 2010, his perseverance and dedication led him to clear the Civil Services Examination in 2012. He secured an AIR rank of 287 under the handicapped quota and became an IAS officer, fighting all odds.