EDUCATION
Being from an educated and well-read family, with parents in good positions, is nothing less than a blessing. There are few people who are fortunate enough to have such a blessed life. But just like a coin has two sides, the other side of this situation is that when there are already successful people in your family, you feel pressure to do well, if not excel.
With so many successful and highly positioned people around you, your family and even people outside naturally begin to believe that it is expected for you to perform well. This was the case in the life of Akshat Jain, the eldest son of IPS officer father D.C. Jain and IRS officer mother Simmi Jain. Let's know about Akshat's success story.
From childhood, things like getting low marks or not being successful were like bad dreams for Akshat. Despite this, he was an average student when it came to studies. However, from a young age, he started feeling the pressure of thoughts like, "What will happen if I don’t succeed?" His school life was almost like this until the first time Akshat scored very good marks in high school.
This helped him regain some of the confidence he had lost, and he began to feel that he too had the potential to achieve something big. Akshat considers the next two years of his life to be the worst time of his life. Since he had always thought of becoming an engineer, he joined coaching for JEE in the 11th grade. During these two years, Akshat worked hard, but his performance never improved. He couldn’t figure out where he was going wrong, but he was repeatedly failing. This was the time when he was completely broken. Even those around him started to feel that Akshat couldn’t crack JEE.
Akshat was constantly yearning for success, and at the same time, his parents were also losing hope. They began to feel disappointed. It was during this time that one day, after seeing Akshat's performance, one of his teachers told his father that with the way Akshat was studying, even if he ranked 20,000 in JEE, it would be a big achievement. Both Akshat and his father were deeply upset upon hearing this. This was the time when Akshat's father was meeting with the coaching teachers, requesting them to look after his son, as he was unable to cope.
Akshat, mainly seeing how these things were upsetting his parents, became very distressed. Then, one day, he suddenly decided to free himself from this mental pressure and promised himself that whatever happens in the future will be dealt with later, but for now, he needed to focus on the upcoming exam. By removing the fear of the result from his mind, Akshat made a fresh start, and the results soon began to show.
Akshat passed his 12th grade from India International School in Jaipur with 94% marks. After that, Akshat focused on his JEE without dwelling on his past failures. Although his rank was a bit lower than he expected, Akshat cleared JEE with a rank of around 4,000. Akshat was admitted to IIT Guwahati.
Akshat gave his first attempt in 2017, which was more of a formality because he had only prepared for three months. He missed the required marks by just two points, but he considers it a valuable learning experience. After that, Akshat put in his full effort, and in 2018, not only did he pass the UPSC exam, but he also secured an All India Rank 02. Finally, Akshat reaped the rewards of his years of hard work. While he was confident about being selected, he never imagined he would secure the second rank.
IAS Akshat is currently posted as CEO of the Zila Panchayat Office in Betul, MP.
