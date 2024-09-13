Twitter
Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS officer, who topped in 10th, 12th, CLAT, received gold medals by CJI, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
(Image source: Instagram)
Toppers are the embodiment of excellence, consistently excelling at every stage of their lives. One such inspiring story is that of Shraddha Gome, an IAS officer, CLAT topper, and gold medalist.
Shraddha, who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, draws her inspiration from her mother, Vandana, a homemaker. Her father, Ramesh Kumar Gome, is a retired SBI officer. Shraddha completed her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore, where she topped both her 10th and 12th-grade exams.

Afterward, Shraddha appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and emerged as the topper, securing admission to the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore. At her convocation, she was awarded 13 gold medals by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra.

Shraddha's professional journey took her to Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where she worked as a legal manager as part of the esteemed Unilever Future Leaders Program in London and Mumbai. However, after graduating, she decided to pursue the UPSC examination and chose law as her optional subject. Committed to her goal, she quit her job and prepared without any coaching.
In an interview, Shraddha shared that she studied for 9-10 hours daily from the very start. Her dedication paid off when she appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and cleared it on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 60.

Despite her rigorous preparation, Shraddha maintained a balanced lifestyle. She mentioned, "Even while preparing for UPSC, I watched movies, read my favorite books, played badminton, and spent time with my family. But when I sat down to study, I was fully focused—no TV, no mobile, no distractions."
Currently, Shraddha Gome serves as the Assistant Collector in Ajmer, Rajasthan. She is also active on social media, where she has garnered a following of 17.8k on Instagram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
