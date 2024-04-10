Twitter
Education

Education

Meet IAS officer who topped class 12th, faced adverse family issues, cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching, AIR was…

Ritika began preparing for UPSC during the third year of her graduation. Unfortunately, during her preparations, Ritika's father got diagnosed with oral and lung cancer. However, she persisted with her studies while also looking after her dad at the hospital.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 06:00 AM IST

Some people have to witness adverse situations at a very young age, but instead of getting carried away, they bounce back strong and achieve something extraordinary and truly inspiring. One such motivational life story is of IAS Ritika Jindal.

Hailing from Punjab’s Moga City, Ritika was excellent in her studies during her school years. In the CBSE 12th Board exams, Ritika emerged as the topper by scoring highest marks in the entire North India. Thereafter, she studied at Sri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. Ritika began preparing for UPSC during the third year of her graduation. 

Unfortunately, during her preparations, Ritika’s father got diagnosed with oral and lung cancer. However, she persisted with her studies while also looking after her dad at the hospital. 

Despite this, she failed on her first try. In her second attempt in 2019, Ritika finally cracked UPSC at just 22 years of age, by securing an impressive 88th rank. However, during her IAS training, both her parents passed away.

Recollecting about her preparations journey, Ritika in an interview said, “Seeing my father fighting for life gave me a lot of strength and I worked hard for the exam.” 

Currently, she serves as the Resident Commissioner in Pangi, Himachal Pradesh. Pangi is famous as Himachal Pradesh's 'Kaala Paani' due to its treacherous roads and isolated villages.

 
