Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

Ummul Kher received a 420 rank in UPSC and became an IAS officer in 2017

Clearing UPSC in India is a hard nut to crack. People spend years preparing for it, but unfortunately, they fail to clear the exam. However, some people don't learn how to give up. Here's an inspiring story of a similarly inspiring woman, Ummul Kher, who fought against all the odds.

Ummul Kher was born in Rajasthan She lived in Delhi's Trilokpuri slum, where she studied hard and tutored several students. Despite her difficulties, she never gave up hope. She even battled bone disease and received a 420 rank in UPSC and became an IAS officer in 2017.

She is from Pali in Rajasthan. When she was a child, her father moved to Delhi. The family previously resided in Nizamuddin. For survival, her father used to sell clothes in the store.

Ummul suffered from a fragile Bone Disorder, and because of the disorder. Because of her bone fragile disorder, his bones would break frequently. This disease has caused her to have 16 fractures and 8 surgeries in his lifetime.

Kher had a very difficult time studying for the UPSC because of her family's dire financial situation. Ummul began instructing tuition students at a very young age as a result. She used the money she made from charging tuition to cover her educational expenses.

She completed her education up to Class 10 with the assistance of an NGO. Her family did not want her to continue her education. She, on the other hand, did not want to stop studying. She ran away from home and settled in a slum, where she took tuition to pay for her education.

As mentioned, Kher was always commendable in studies, she scored 91 per cent in her 12th class, and then graduated from Gargi college.

Following her graduation from Delhi University, Ummul completed her MA at JNU's School of International Studies before being accepted into the MPhil/PhD program at the same institution. Shee also began preparing for the UPSC at this time. Thousands of people who are similar to Ummul are inspired by her story of struggle today.