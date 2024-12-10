Anudeep hails from Metpally, in Telangana's Jagityal district. He completed his early schooling from Sri Suryodaya High School and graduated from Sri Chaitanya Junior College. He then joined BITS Pilani, Rajasthan and acquired his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation in 2011.

For the many Indians, becoming an IAS officer through the UPSC examination is a dream of a lifetime. Often described as one of the hardest exams in India, it requires zealous hard work and determination from its aspirants.

Each year, millions of hopeful candidates attempt the UPSC exam, but only a small fraction succeeds in passing it. Many aspirants dedicate years to preparation, often making multiple attempts to achieve their goal. One inspiring example is Anudeep Durishetty, a resident of Telangana, who overcame three unsuccessful attempts before emerging as the UPSC topper in 2017.

In the 2017 examination, Anudeep topped with All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 1126 marks out of 2025 to become the holder of the highest marks ever secured in the UPSC examination.

Anudeep hails from Metpally, in Telangana's Jagityal district. He completed his early schooling from Sri Suryodaya High School and graduated from Sri Chaitanya Junior College. He then joined BITS Pilani, Rajasthan and acquired his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation in 2011.

After college, Anudeep is employed as a software engineer in Google. He does not have any formal UPSC coaching. He has cleared this examination solely through self-study, along with online resources to assist him.

Anudeep's father is D. Manohar, who works as an Assistant Divisional Engineer at Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company, and his mother, Jyothy, is a homemaker. Their never-giving-up attitude greatly helped him achieve his success.