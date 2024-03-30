Meet IAS officer, who resigned from TCS, cracked several govt exams before clearing UPSC CSE, with AIR...

In that they succeed in spite of all the obstacles in their path, a few UPSC CSE success stories always come as a pleasant surprise to many aspirants. You are about to become engrossed in a compelling success story that will captivate you completely. That is none other than the tale of IAS Surabhi Gautam, a young woman from the impoverished village of Amdara in the Madhya Pradesh district of Satna.

Surabhi's life story is a tribute to her incredible accomplishments and a source of motivation for many. She has not only become an IAS officer with an outstanding All India Rank of 50, but she has also proven herself to be a capable and powerful person by passing exams like GATE, BARC, ISRO, SAIL, SSC-CGL, and IES, of which she received an incredible All India Rank of 1.

Raised in a low-income household, Surabhi had to overcome many obstacles before she could achieve success. Due to financial limitations, she was forced to attend a Hindi-medium school until the 12th standard instead of an English-medium school. In addition, during her early years, she struggled with numerous health problems that necessitated frequent trips to the doctor.

Her struggles continued throughout her time in college, as her poor command of the English language presented obstacles. Despite these challenges, she proved her mettle in the classroom by finishing first on her university exams in the first semester. She went on to face and pass a number of technical tests, as she revealed in a TEDx talk.

IAS Surabhi Gautam went on to win the esteemed College Chancellor's Award after finishing first in her graduating semester. She was hired by the esteemed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shortly after receiving her engineering degree, which was undoubtedly a fantastic beginning for a fantastic career. She had to leave her lucrative position at TCS, though, in order to follow her dream of becoming a civil servant.

At the age of twenty, Surabhi achieved a noteworthy turning point in her journey of fortitude and determination when she was offered a coveted position at the esteemed BARC. Surabhi's perseverance allowed her to get through the notoriously tough BARC selection process. She was 21 years old when she accomplished the incredible achievement of receiving All India Rank 1 in the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam. She then started her career at age 22.

Her unwavering dedication to excellence paid off when, at the age of 25, she passed the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and received an outstanding All India Rank of 50. Surabhi has stuck to her conviction that hard work is the most important factor in achieving success and that there are no short cuts to success throughout her journey.