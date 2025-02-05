Jagriti studied engineering in Bhopal and started working at BHEL. However, her dream was to become an IAS officer. To fulfill this dream, she quit her job and focused entirely on UPSC preparation.

These days, girls are making a name for themselves in every field. Parents are also taking steps to educate their daughters. A similar story has been seen in Uttar Pradesh as well. The parents made every possible effort for their daughter's education, and now their beloved daughter has become an IAS officer. In 2020, Jagriti Awasthi secured the All India second rank in the UPSC exam.

Quit job to prepare for UPSC

Jagriti studied engineering at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology in Bhopal and started working at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). However, her dream was to become an IAS officer. To fulfill this dream, she quit her job and focused entirely on UPSC preparation.

Studied for 12-14 hours daily

When Jagriti appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time, her strategy didn't work. She couldn't even clear the prelims. Instead of getting discouraged after the results, she focused on a new strategy and worked even harder. The result showed in her second attempt. To qualify for the exam, Jagriti studied for 12 to 14 hours every day. She focused on the weaker sections and made a plan to cover as much syllabus as possible.

Prepared at home due to the lockdown

As the exam approached, Jagriti increased her study hours. She focused on mock tests and revision, diverting attention from other things. Jagriti began her preparation at a coaching center in Delhi, but due to the lockdown, she had to return home to Bhopal. Her family consists of her parents and a brother. Jagriti's father, S.C. Awasthi, is a homeopathic doctor, and her mother was a school teacher.

Her parents encouraged her and supported her at every step. Meanwhile, Jagriti was studying according to her strategy. As a result, when she appeared for the exam in her second attempt, she emerged as a topper.