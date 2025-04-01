He pursued engineering, excelling in his studies and earning three gold medals. During his engineering vacations, he studied physics and mathematics for civil services. After completing his engineering degree, he joined GAIL in 1993.

The journey to becoming an IAS officer for this aspirant began in childhood. Despite being a bright student, he chose to pursue engineering as a backup plan. He excelled in engineering, earning three gold medals, and later joined GAIL. While working, he prepared for the civil services exam, qualifying for the preliminary and main exams in 1995 but failing to get selected due to a poor interview. He refined his strategy, focused on his weaknesses, and revised thoroughly, leading to success in 1996 with a total score of 1417, topping the list of successful candidates. He is Sunil Kumar Barnwal.

Sunil Kumar Barnwal is an IAS officer from Bihar who topped the UPSC exam. He hails from a humble background. He completed his schooling at R.H.T.B. High School in Barari, Bhagalpur. After completing school, he moved to a hostel for intermediate studies. During this time, he prepared for engineering entrance exams but couldn't appear for IIT due to age restrictions. He successfully cleared exams for ISM Dhanbad, Roorkee Engineering, and Bihar State Engineering, ultimately choosing to pursue Petroleum Engineering at ISM Dhanbad. His father was a state government employee in Bihar, while his mother was a homemaker.



Early life

Barnwal pursued engineering, excelling in his studies and earning three gold medals. During his engineering vacations, he studied physics and mathematics for civil services. After completing his engineering degree, he joined GAIL in 1993. Due to age restrictions, he couldn't appear for the civil services exam until 1995. Although he qualified for the preliminary and main exams, he failed to get selected due to a poor interview. He refined his strategy, focused on his weaknesses, and revised thoroughly, leading to success in 1996.

Post becoming IAS, he also pursued a Master's Degree in Public Management from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy from 2013 to 2014. During his time there, he was actively involved in public policy seminars. The program uniquely combines academic rigor with real-world experience, including a semester at the National University of Singapore, another at Harvard University, and a four-week attachment with a Singapore government ministry.



Sunil Kumar Barnwal's first posting in Jharkhand

Sunil Kumar Barnwal has had a distinguished career in government service, holding various positions in the Government of Jharkhand. He served as Additional Member, Board of Revenue from February 2020 to December 2020, and as Secretary to Government from March 2015 to December 2019, focusing on promoting industries, investments, and mines and mineral management. Earlier, he worked as Inspector General (Prisons) from January 2008 to August 2009, administering 26 prisons in Jharkhand and implementing correctional services and IT initiatives.

Currently, he has been serving as Additional Secretary in the Government of India since June 2023. Before this role, he held the position of Joint Secretary from December 2020 to September 2023. Both roles have been based in New Delhi, Delhi, India.