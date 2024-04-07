Meet IAS officer, who quit high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt despite health issue, secured AIR..

Today we will talk about the inspirational tale of IAS Pratibha Verma today, who worked as an IRS officer before joining the IAS

Many students in India take the UPSC exam each year, but only a small number pass and go on to achieve their goal of becoming an IAS officer. Even so, there are numerous motivational tales of individuals who rose from extreme poverty and put in great effort to pass the test and land the coveted position.

Some people, in spite of facing severe medical conditions, did not consider this a hindrance and succeeded in passing the civil service examination. Today we will talk about the inspirational tale of IAS Pratibha Verma today, who worked as an IRS officer before joining the IAS.

But she had to overcome major health problems in order to prepare for one of the hardest exams in India, so her road to this position was not an easy one.

Her first attempt at the UPSC, however, ended in failure. She then took the exam once more, obtained an AIR 489, and enlisted in the Indian Revenue Services.

She suffered from severe health problems as she studied for the UPSC exam for the third time. She contracted dengue in 2018 and typhoid the following year. This made it challenging for her to focus entirely on her studies. She did power yoga and meditation after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-month postponement of the interview. In an effort to lose weight, she also changed her diet with extra caution.