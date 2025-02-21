Ishita chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject and mostly relied on self-study, covering 80-90% of the syllabus on her own.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services Exam is a dream for many, but only a few achieve it. One such inspiring story is of IAS officer Ishita Kishore, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in UPSC CSE 2022. Her journey was not easy, as she faced failures before reaching her goal.

Ishita, from Greater Noida, comes from a disciplined family. Her father was in the Indian Air Force, and her mother worked as a teacher. She is the younger of two siblings, and her elder brother is a lawyer. She studied Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, and graduated in 2017. She was also a national-level football player and played in the Subroto Cup in 2012.

After graduation, Ishita worked with Ernst & Young (EY) in risk advisory. Despite having a well-paid job, she wanted to serve the nation. So, she left her job in 2019 to prepare for UPSC. But the journey was tough. She failed in the prelims twice before finally clearing the exam on her third attempt. Not only did she clear it, but she also topped with AIR 1. This was the first time she reached the interview stage.

Ishita chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject and mostly relied on self-study, covering 80-90% of the syllabus on her own. Her hard work paid off, and she scored a total of 1094 marks. Her mark sheet went viral on social media, inspiring many aspirants.

Talking about her success, Ishita said she studied for at least eight to nine hours a day. She stressed the importance of discipline and consistency, saying, "No matter how intelligent you are, you have to put in the effort." She also plans to focus on women's empowerment as an IAS officer.

